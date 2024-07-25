13 people in S'pore die from dengue in 1st half of 2024

A total of 13 people have died from dengue in Singapore in the first half 2024.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), six of the deaths were reported from April to June, while seven were from January to March.

This is more than twice the total number of deaths in 2023, which saw six deaths.

Total number of cases for 2024 has already exceeded 10,000

In addition, the total number of cases from January to Jul. 23, 2024, is 10,111.

The 10,000 mark was crossed on the week of Jul. 14 to Jul. 20, when 237 cases were recorded.

This is higher than the total number of cases last year, which was 9,949.

A total of 5,166 cases were recorded from January to March, while 4,090 cases were recorded from April to June.

Results of positive dengue samples serotyped between Aprile and June 2024 indicated that dengue virus serotype 2 (DEN-2) accounted for the majority of the typed samples at 52.2 per cent, followed by DEN-3 at 33.2 per cent.

Over 400 dengue clusters identified from April to June 2024

NEA also identified 432 clusters from April to June.

Of the 432 clusters, 360 were closed in the same period.

The number of clusters identified decreased by about 16 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

NEA also detected about 4,800 mosquito breeding habitats in the quarter from April to June 2024, a decrease of 5 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

The top breeding area for mosquitoes identified by NEA in homes were pails, while covered perimeter drains were identified as the top breeding area for the insects in public.

