6 motorists in S'pore, aged 48-66, to be charged with driving without due care, dangerous driving

Six motorists, aged between 48 and 66, will be charged in court on Jul. 24, 2024 for driving-related offences.

Three men and two women will be charged with driving without due care or reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt.

A 66-year-old man will be charged with dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

Collided with parked lorry

On Jan. 3, 2024, a 60-year-old woman was driving a car along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 when she veered into the lane with oncoming traffic and collided with a parked lorry.

As a result, one of her passengers sustained grievous injuries.

She will be charged with driving without due care and attention causing grievous hurt and driving without reasonable consideration causing hurt.

Collided with motorcycle while changing lanes

On Oct. 19, 2023, a 50-year-old woman was driving a car along Changi South Avenue 1 when she collided with a motorcycle while changing lanes.

The motorcyclist sustained grievous injuries.

The woman will be charged with the offence of driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt.

Collided with PAB

On Oct. 9, 2023, a 48-year-old man was making a right turn at the signalised junction of Outram Road and Havelock Road, when his car collided with a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) that was travelling straight from the opposite direction.

As a result, the PAB rider sustained grievous injuries.

The driver will be charged with the offences of driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt and driving without reasonable consideration causing hurt.

Collided with motorcycle while making U-turn

On Sep. 25, 2023, a 57-year-old man was driving his car along Upper Bukit Timah Road when he collided with a motorcycle while making a U-turn.

As a result, the motorcyclist sustained grievous injuries.

The driver will be charged with the offence of driving without due care and attention causing grievous hurt.

Collided with car, causing chain collision

On Jun. 4, 2023, a 48-year-old man was driving a van along Buangkok East Drive and failed to keep a proper lookout, colliding into the rear of a car.

This caused the car to surge forward and hit a taxi. As a result, the car passenger sustained grievous injuries.

The van driver will be charged with the offence of driving without due care and attention causing grievous hurt.

Failed to stop at red light, collided with motorcycle

On Jun. 4, 2023, a 66-year-old man was driving a car and failed to stop at a red light at the junction of Central Boulevard and Straits View, colliding with a motorcycle that had the right of way.

As a result, the motorcyclist sustained grievous injuries.

The driver will be charged with the offence of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

Penalties

The offence of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt carries an imprisonment term of not less than one year and not more than five years and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries an imprisonment term of not less than two years and not more than 10 years and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The offence of driving without due care or reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt carries a fine of up to S$5,000, an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine of up to S$10,000, an imprisonment term of up to four years, or both.

The offence of driving without due care or reasonable consideration causing hurt carries a fine of up to S$2,500, an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the offence carries a fine of up to S$5,000, an imprisonment term of up to two years, or both.

All motorists are urged to abide by traffic rules to keep the roads safe for everyone, the police said.

The traffic police takes a serious view of those who drive in a manner that endangers their safety and that of other road users, and will continue to act firmly against errant motorists, the police added.

