Customise Jellycat dolls in S'pore from S$36.90 at New Bahru store

If you're looking for new gift options (or for yourself), you can customise your Jellycat dolls at Sea Apple, which is located in New Bahru.

Here's how it works.

You first choose a Jellycat doll. The catch, however, is that the inside of the bunnies' ears have to be make of fabric, as the patches don't attach well to fluff.

Jellycat dolls are priced from S$35.90. (Yes, those are fabric ears.)

Next, decide on what type of customisation you want.

Here are the options available:

Embroidery (S$18) - five business days

Patches (from S$1) - instant

Stickers (S$5 for 10 pieces) - instant

If you, like us, prefer instant gratification (or are buying a last-minute gift), go for the patches and stickers.

Head to the counter and start picking your patches.

Once you're done, proceed to pay and the staff will press it on for you.

Here's what a final product can look like:

This service is only available at Sea Apple's New Bahru outlet.

Besides Jellycat dolls, you can also personalise caps (currently only available in kids' sizes, backpacks, bag tags, baby bibs, and more.

Sea Apple

Address: New Bahru, 46 Kim Yam Road, #02-09, Singapore 239351

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images by Livia Soh