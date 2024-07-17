S'porean artist, 26, who died in CTE motorcycle crash, wanted to 'take a breather' & see her friend

Singaporean artist Sarah Nadia Aidil Tamzil, 26, who died in a crash along the Central Expressway (CTE) involving a motorcycle on Jul. 5, was out to "take a breather" and meet her friend.

According to Berita Harian, she was riding along the CTE in the direction of Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) when the incident occurred.

Father sensed something was amiss

Sarah's father, Aidil Tamzil Taha, 54, told Berita Harian that his daughter had wanted to "take a breather" and meet a friend in Jurong at around 1am.

He added that she had intended to be out for an hour or two, and had started her journey from her home in Yishun.

In response to Berita Harian queries, the police said the motorcycle was believed to have crashed along CTE in the direction of AYE near the Bukit Merah exit at 3:25am.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 5am, Aidil was woken up by a call from the Traffic Police (TP) but did not answer the first call, reported Berita Harian.

However, he sensed that something was amiss and decided to pick up the next call.

"The TP officer informed me that Sarah had been involved in an accident and was 'gone'," he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Actively involved in art exhibitions and won award

Aidil described Sarah as someone who enjoyed sports and was talented in the arts.

He added that she had recently gifted her older brother with an original artwork, which he currently displays on the wall of his home.

According to Berita Harian, Sarah, who dabbled in abstract oil paintings, had also won the Most Promising Young Artist Award during the 2021 SeniKita exhibition for her artworks Fresh Start 1 and Fresh Start 2.

On Jul. 11, Singapore-based art group Aneka Daya Painters' Group (Apad) shared a tribute post on Facebook.

They highlighted Sarah's passion and dedication for the arts scene, and how she had she left the fields of sports and biomedical sciences to pursue a fine arts education at Lasalle College of the Arts.

She was one of Apad's youngest members and was actively involved in the association’s exhibitions.

The post read:

"Sarah will be remembered for her sweet and cheerful personality, multiple talents, and dedication to art. Our deepest condolence to her family and loved ones."

Top photos via Angkatan Pelukis Aneka Daya/Facebook