Back

S'porean artist, 26, who died in CTE motorcycle crash, wanted to 'take a breather' & see her friend

She was actively involved in art exhibitions and also won an award in 2021.

Seri Mazliana | July 17, 2024, 10:46 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporean artist Sarah Nadia Aidil Tamzil, 26, who died in a crash along the Central Expressway (CTE) involving a motorcycle on Jul. 5, was out to "take a breather" and meet her friend.

According to Berita Harian, she was riding along the CTE in the direction of Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) when the incident occurred.

Father sensed something was amiss

Sarah's father, Aidil Tamzil Taha, 54, told Berita Harian that his daughter had wanted to "take a breather" and meet a friend in Jurong at around 1am.

He added that she had intended to be out for an hour or two, and had started her journey from her home in Yishun.

In response to Berita Harian queries, the police said the motorcycle was believed to have crashed along CTE in the direction of AYE near the Bukit Merah exit at 3:25am.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 5am, Aidil was woken up by a call from the Traffic Police (TP) but did not answer the first call, reported Berita Harian.

However, he sensed that something was amiss and decided to pick up the next call.

"The TP officer informed me that Sarah had been involved in an accident and was 'gone'," he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Actively involved in art exhibitions and won award

Aidil described Sarah as someone who enjoyed sports and was talented in the arts.

He added that she had recently gifted her older brother with an original artwork, which he currently displays on the wall of his home.

According to Berita Harian, Sarah, who dabbled in abstract oil paintings, had also won the Most Promising Young Artist Award during the 2021 SeniKita exhibition for her artworks Fresh Start 1 and Fresh Start 2.

On Jul. 11, Singapore-based art group Aneka Daya Painters' Group (Apad) shared a tribute post on Facebook.

They highlighted Sarah's passion and dedication for the arts scene, and how she had she left the fields of sports and biomedical sciences to pursue a fine arts education at Lasalle College of the Arts.

She was one of Apad's youngest members and was actively involved in the association’s exhibitions.

The post read:

"Sarah will be remembered for her sweet and cheerful personality, multiple talents, and dedication to art. Our deepest condolence to her family and loved ones."

Top photos via Angkatan Pelukis Aneka Daya/Facebook

12 teens, 13-17, arrested for allegedly group assaulting boy, 15, in Pasir Ris car park

The 15-year-old was sent to the hospital.

July 17, 2024, 10:21 AM

Workers' Party co-opts Fadli Fawzi to CEC, appoints him as deputy organising secretary

Fadli debuted in Marine Parade GRC back in 2020.

July 17, 2024, 09:59 AM

M'sian woman, 25, found dead, suspect in murder case is police officer, 26, her alleged boyfriend

She was found dead at an oil palm plantation, several days after being reported missing.

July 17, 2024, 12:23 AM

6 found dead in Bangkok luxury hotel after suspected poisoning, Thai PM orders probe

Investigations are ongoing.

July 16, 2024, 11:35 PM

Aspiring S’pore psychology student finds success despite adversities & O-Levels setback

He hopes to help others navigate hardship and depression through psychology.

July 16, 2024, 06:52 PM

S'pore family foots S$70,000 brain cancer treatment bill for domestic helper of 13 years

They also hired another helper to take care of her.

July 16, 2024, 06:44 PM

Less rain in S'pore in 2nd half of Jul. 2024

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo.

July 16, 2024, 06:18 PM

3-year-old HDB Bedok Beacon estate vandalised with graffiti & ceiling broken, police report lodged

The East Coast Town Council said its contractors "are carrying out the necessary repairs".

July 16, 2024, 05:24 PM

Peranakan food by Michelin-starred Auntie Gaik Lean's & free flow durian at halal buffet in Marina Bay

Only till Aug. 11.

July 16, 2024, 05:08 PM

Circle Line least reliable, Downtown Line most reliable among 5 MRT lines: LTA statistics

LRT lines getting less reliable.

July 16, 2024, 05:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.