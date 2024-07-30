Juvenile crocodile eats baby water monitor at Sungei Buloh

A Singapore wildlife photographer came across a curious sight at the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve: a crocodile with a baby Malayan water monitor lodged in its powerful jaws.

Bernard Seah, who is also a crocodile conservationist, shared his photos of the Jul. 29 sighting on Facebook.

"I have witnessed a fair bit of crocs eating at Buloh for over 10 years. Bulk of the diet consists of fish but not exclusively," he wrote in the caption.

He added that seeing the larger reptile eat the smaller one was a "first" for him.

Speaking to Mothership, Seah said the crocodile appeared to be a juvenile based on its size.

The water monitor, similarly, was likely a "baby".

About the animals

The species of crocodile found in Singapore are estuarine crocodiles, also called saltwater crocodiles.

While they feed mainly on fish, they may also eat mammals, birds, and carrion (the flesh of dead animals), according to the National Parks Board (NParks).

In Singapore, crocodiles can mainly be found at the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

As of last year, the reserve has reached full capacity with about 20 crocodiles, according to Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of National Development Tan Kiat How.

The Malayan water monitor, on the other hand, is the most common species of monitor lizard in Singapore.

The venomous but naturally shy reptile can grow up to 3m long and is found in forests, mangrove swamps, and canals.

Top image from Bernard Seah