Chinatown slashing: Husband, 66, gets 12 stitches on chest & ear, wife, 53, stabbed in back by attacker

When 53-year-old Mrs Wang (transliteration) saw Mun Yee Wah, 77, allegedly approaching her husband, 66, with a knife at Chinatown Complex on Jul. 27 morning, she shouted at her husband to alert him.

In response, Mun stabbed the woman in her back, causing her to fall to the ground.

This sequence of events was recounted by Mrs Wang in an interview with Shin Min Daily News.

As a result, Mrs Wang, who had issues with her right foot previously, cracked her footbone and is still unable to walk as of Jul. 30, three days after the incident.

Her husband was injured in the arm by a hammer and slashed on his ear and chest, with required four and eight stitches, respectively.

Mun was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to the couple with a weapon on Jul. 28, an offence that carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of the three.

Argued over seats outside hair salon

Mrs Wang told Shin Min that she and her husband were visiting a hair salon near their home for a haircut when they ended up in a dispute with Mun over the seats outside.

When Mun left, Mrs Wang said she did not think much of it, and the couple decided to eat at a coffee shop near the salon.

"Little did we know that he would come back and find us before attacking my husband," Mrs Wang alleged.

Wang added that Mun only stopped and left the scene after members of the public shouted for help.

"I wanted to chase after him initially, but I couldn't because I was injured and bleeding heavily," shared Wang.

According to a video taken by Mrs Wang, her husband tried to use his slippers to ward off the attacks from Mun, reported Shin Min.

Mrs Wang traumatised by attack

After the alleged assault, the couple were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, where they are still undergoing treatment, reported Shin Min.

As Mrs Wang could not take a shower due to her wounds, she could only wipe herself clean nowadays, she shared.

"The doctors found fragments of the knife in the wound on my back and took them out. Now, I have to carry medication with me to prevent inflammation," she added.

However, Mrs Wang's physical injuries are not the only pain afflicting her.

Still traumatised by the assault, she told Shin Min that she cannot imagine what would have happened if her neck was slashed or if her husband's ears were chopped off.

"It was really unfair that we were injured and had to be hospitalised due to this ordeal. I do not even know who to ask to pay for our medical expenses," lamented Mrs Wang.

Wang discharged from hospital, seeks justice

The woman's husband was discharged from the hospital on Jul. 29 afternoon, but his doctor issued him a two-week medical certificate (MC) for him to recuperate at home.

He said the doctor did not say when his wife could leave the hospital.

He added: "I feel it is very unfair for us to undergo such an ordeal and be attacked for no reason. I hope justice can prevail in the end."

