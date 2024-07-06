New Clementi Stadium ready by 2030, features softball & baseball fields: Desmond Lee

Clementi Stadium and the vacant site of the former West Coast Recreation Centre will be "comprehensively redeveloped" into a new stadium by 2030, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee at the PAssionArts Festival on Jul. 6, 2024.

Lee, who is an MP for West Coast GRC, added that the new stadium will feature softball and baseball fields, as well as other sports facilities, such as community play courts and a jogging track.

There will also be activities for the public to learn sports.

The stadium and the site of the former recreation centre sit alongside each other along the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Key landmark

"Clementi Stadium has been a key landmark in West Coast for many years," Lee said.

Having opened in 1983, it is more than 40 years old.

However, the time has come to refresh its infrastructure and facilities.

The redeveloped stadium will support training for Singapore's softball and baseball national teams, Lee added.

He called for suggestions from the public on the kinds of sports courts they would like, and asked what kinds of sports they would like to pick up.

Clementi Sports and Recreation Centre will remain open

While the stadium is being redeveloped, the Clementi Sports and Recreation Centre will remain open.

SportSG will provide more details about the plans and timelines when ready.

West Coast MRT station

Lee also announced that the authorities are exploring the possibility of integrating a new mixed-use development with the upcoming West Coast MRT station.

The new development will potentially give residents easy access to shopping, amenities and other services.

The new station is scheduled to be open by 2032 on the site of the former Tanglin Secondary School.

It will be fully underground along with the rest of the line connecting Jurong to Changi via the Central Catchment Area.

Improvements to public and private housing estates

Improvements to public and private housing estates are also in the works, Lee said.

These include the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) for Housing Board flats, as well as improvements to play and fitness corners in neighbourhood parks.

Two blocks in West Coast Drive and four blocks in Clementi West Street 2 have been selected for the latest edition of the NRP.

