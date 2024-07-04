Cleaner, 65, molests boy, 6, in primary school, gives boy rice dumpling afterwards

A 65-year-old cleaner preyed on primary school boys in school toilets.

In June 2021, Lim Keow Hock molested a six-year-old boy.

Half a year later, he molested another seven-year-old boy as a cleaner in another school.

Undeterred, he was then caught in July 2023 for taking photos of young boys urinating in a shopping mall toilet.

Hugged and touched six-year-old boy

According to court documents, on Jun. 14, 2021, at around 1:40pm, Lim called out to a six-year-old boy who was on his way down to the first-floor toilet from the second floor.

The boy walked back up to Lim, who hugged him from the front and kissed him twice on the cheek.

He then molested the boy's lower body and private parts.

When he asked the boy if he could follow him to the toilet, the boy said “no”.

Meanwhile, an operations manager at the school was walking up the staircase when he saw Lim hugging the boy.

Lim saw the manager and slowly moved his arm away.

The operations manager told Lim that he should not be touching any of the students and Lim apologised.

The boy ran down the staircase once Lim removed his arm. However, he saw that Lim was following him.

Gave a rice dumpling

The boy went into the toilet to urinate and saw Lim waiting for him inside the toilet when he came out.

Lim then hugged and kissed the boy again.

Afterwards, Lim gave a rice dumpling to the boy, said goodbye and left.

The boy threw the rice dumpling into a dustbin as he felt uncomfortable.

The boy felt very scared and was disgusted by Lim’s actions.

A police report was filed later that night after the boy told a school receptionist that he had been molested.

Lim was arrested and released on bail.

Showed pornographic video to second victim

On Jan. 21, 2022, at around 1:15pm, working in another primary school as a cleaner, Lim approached the second victim, aged seven, who was urinating in a toilet.

He asked the boy, “Do you want sayang?” to which the boy replied, "No."

He then took out his phone and showed the boy a pornographic video. He also said, "Don't tell mummy and anyone."

The victim was shocked upon seeing the video, which he watched for about two seconds.

After the boy had finished urinating, Lim put the boy's shorts back on and tucked his shirt into his shorts.

While doing so, he touched the side of the boy’s hips over his clothes.

Lim again asked him, “Come, do you want to sayang?” The boy said, "No."

He then hugged the boy for approximately three seconds before letting him go.

The boy was left scared and terrified due to Lim’s actions.

A police report was filed that same day, and Lim was arrested and released on bail.

Took photographs of boys urinating

On Jul. 29, 2023, a security officer at Northpoint City saw Lim looking around at the urinal section in the mall’s toilet.

He realised that Lim was the person that the management of the mall had been looking for as they had received multiple complaints of a man taking photographs inside the toilets.

The officer continued to watch Lim and saw Lim attempting to use a mobile phone to take a photograph of a man urinating at one of the urinals.

He then approached Lim to ask what he was doing and asked for the phone.

Lim refused and went into a handicapped toilet to delete the photos.

The security officer called for the police, and police officers arrived to arrest Lim.

Investigations later revealed that on nine occasions between Jul. 8 and Jul. 28, 2023, Lim had taken photographs of eight boys below 14 years of age without their consent.

Lim claimed he had secretly taken the photographs as he was curious about how people urinated and would look at the photos afterwards.

Has pedophilic disorder

He pleaded guilty to four charges — two counts of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years old, a voyeurism charge and a charge of showing pornography to a minor.

The prosecution noted that Lim has been assessed to likely suffer from paedophilic disorder and posed at least a moderate to high risk of sexual violence to young children.

Lim has previously been jailed for molesting another seven-year-old boy when he was a cleaner in another primary school.

Lim was sentenced to 25 months in jail on Jul. 3, 2024.

He received an additional eight weeks’ imprisonment in lieu of caning as he is over 50.

Top photo from Canva