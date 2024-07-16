Circle Line least reliable, Downtown Line most reliable among 5 MRT lines: LTA statistics

The Circle Line experienced the most delays out of the five MRT lines in Singapore in the one-year period from April 2023 to March 2024.

This is according to the quarterly report by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) out on Jul. 11.

On the bright side, the overall reliability of the MRT network improved during this time.

Trains on average clocked 2.32 million train-km without service delays lasting more than five minutes — an increase from the 2.08 million train-km between delays from the previous one-year period.

LTA measures train reliability using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) metric.

Downtown Line best

From April 2023 to March this year, the Downtown Line recorded the highest mean distance travelled of 8.15 million train-km between delays, up from 8.12 million in 2023.

It is run by SBS Transit.

Circle Line worst

The Circle Line was the only line to see a drop in mean distance travelled between delays — from 1.21 million train-km to 1.03 million train-km.

The SMRT-run Circle Line was the only MRT line to experience a service delay lasting more than 30 minutes in the first quarter of 2024.

A signalling fault between Promenade and Nicoll Highway MRT stations on the Circle Line on Mar. 22 caused an hour-long disruption and delays for morning commuters.

Other three lines

The East-West Line increased its mean distance travelled between delays the most — from 3.36 million train-km to 5.05 million train-km.

The North-South Line also increased its mean distance travelled between delays from 1.41 million train-km to 1.98 million train-km.

The North-East Line saw a slight improvement to 2.07 million train-km.

The Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), which is not fully opened, was not included in the report.

The fifth stage of the line connecting Bayshore and Sungei Bedok will be completed by 2026.

The extension to connect the TEL to Changi Airport will be completed in the mid-2030s.

LRT lines experienced more delays

LRT trains, on the other hand, fared worse.

They averaged 375,000 car-km without service delays lasting more than five minutes over the 12-month period.

This is a fall from 546,000 car-km the last year.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT saw its car-km figure drop from 1.22 million car-km to 814,000 car-km between delays.

The Bukit Panjang LRT also saw its car-km figure drop from 248,000 car-km to 173,000 car-km.

A service delay lasting more than 30 minutes was also recorded on the Bukit Panjang LRT in the first quarter of 2024.

