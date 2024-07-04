1st 300 customers to get free Honey Churro with any purchase at Mister Donut's 313@Somerset outlet on Jul. 8, 2024

Popular Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut will soon be selling churros too.

Its outlets include the chain's seventh and latest outlet at 313@Somerset, which opened on Jun. 17, 2024.

Its other outlets are located at Junction 8, Velocity@Novena Square, Jurong Point, Northpoint City, Anchorvale Village, and Tampines 1.

C hurro doughnuts details

The new churros will come in three flavours:

Honey Churro, coated with golden honey glaze (S$2.30)

Chocolate Churro, drenched in rich chocolate sauce (S$2.50)

Strawberry Churro, topped with a milky strawberry glaze (S$2.50)

Customers can purchase them a la carte or opt for a bundle deal of six pieces for S$14 or 10 pieces for S$23.

Available islandwide from Jul. 9

To celebrate the launch of Mister Donut's outlet at 313@Somerset, the first 300 patrons to the outlet on Jul. 8 can enjoy a free Honey Churro with any purchase made.

Honey, Strawberry, and Chocolate Churro items will be available for purchase at all outlets from Jul. 9 onwards.

