1st 300 customers to get free Honey Churro with any purchase at Mister Donut's 313@Somerset outlet on Jul. 8, 2024

Mister Donut opened its 313@Somerset outlet on Jun. 17.

Winnie Li | July 04, 2024, 12:04 PM

Popular Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut will soon be selling churros too.

Its outlets include the chain's seventh and latest outlet at 313@Somerset, which opened on Jun. 17, 2024.

Its other outlets are located at Junction 8, Velocity@Novena Square, Jurong Point, Northpoint City, Anchorvale Village, and Tampines 1.

Churro doughnuts details

The new churros will come in three flavours:

  • Honey Churro, coated with golden honey glaze (S$2.30)

  • Chocolate Churro, drenched in rich chocolate sauce (S$2.50)

  • Strawberry Churro, topped with a milky strawberry glaze (S$2.50)

Image via Mister Donut

Customers can purchase them a la carte or opt for a bundle deal of six pieces for S$14 or 10 pieces for S$23.

Available islandwide from Jul. 9

To celebrate the launch of Mister Donut's outlet at 313@Somerset, the first 300 patrons to the outlet on Jul. 8 can enjoy a free Honey Churro with any purchase made.

Honey, Strawberry, and Chocolate Churro items will be available for purchase at all outlets from Jul. 9 onwards.

Top images via Mister Donut & Google Maps

