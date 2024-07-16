Back

Weight loss substance in 'ChoCo Premix Coffee' banned in S'pore since 2010, can cause seizures: SFA

Do not buy or consume the product.

Belmont Lay | July 16, 2024, 01:28 AM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected a banned substance, Sibutramine, in “ChoCo Premix Coffee” and advised consumers not to purchase or consume the product.

The agency said in a Jul. 15 statement that the product is sold on various local e-commerce platforms.

via Singapore Food Agency

Marketed as weight loss product

It has been marketed as a weight loss product with claims of weight loss, avoidance of muscle loss, acceleration of fat burning, fat removal, reduction in hunger, improvements in constipation, repair muscle and increase muscle mass.

Sibutramine is a prescription-only weight loss medicine banned in Singapore since 2010, due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, SFA said.

Serious health consequences

Other serious health consequences reported with its use include heart problems and central nervous system disorders, such as psychosis and hallucinations.

Seizures have also been reported with sibutramine.

Product listings removed

SFA has worked with various online e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of the product and issued warnings to the respective sellers to stop selling the product with immediate effect.

The agency added that it will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies unsafe food products that are adulterated with banned substances or potent ingredients.

Under Singapore's Sale of Food Act, the sale of unsafe food is not permitted.

Those found guilty can be fined up to S$5,000 and, in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, fined up to S$10,000 or jailed up to three months, or both.

Consumers who have purchased the product should not consume it.

Those who have consumed it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

SFA added that consumers should also exercise caution and be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources and are advised to seek more information before making any purchase.

Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of this unsafe food product may write in to SFA.

All photos via SFA

