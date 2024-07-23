Back

Man cooking by roadside in China prepares fried rice mixed with ice cream, crabs & rainbow sprinkles

Yum.

Amber Tay | July 23, 2024, 04:03 PM

One man cooking by the roadside in China took the concept of "playing with your food" to a whole other level by frying rice, ice cream, and minature crabs into a dish he called "ice cream fried rice".

Videos of the bizarre dish were posted on Chinese social media platforms Douyin and Xiaohongshu by a user called "Genuis Yawen" (天才亚文), as well as YouTube and Instagram.

The ice cream fried rice

The clips showed the person behind the camera requesting ice cream fried rice from the man, which he declared to be sold at RMB9 (S$1.66).

So how did he make this dish?

The man first threw a bar of ice cream (stick included) into the wok and mixed it until it was completely melted.

Gif via 美食家/YouTube

When asked, the man said the ice cream was coffee-flavoured.

Miniature crabs, ginger, chilli, and rice were then added in.

Gif via 美食家/YouTube

The man then topped the fried rice dish with a few sprinkles as garnish.

Gif via 美食家/YouTube

In the comments section, the user who posted the video also clarified that the ice cream stick was taken out of the dish.

Real or fake?

Some netizens doubted the legitimacy of the video, uncertain if the man was really a street hawker and selling the food as he appeared to be.

Netizens also noted that the video did not show the cameraperson trying the food.

Others commented the dish looked like it would give the customer diarrhoea.

Other clips posted by the Douyin user also featured the same making other bizarre food combinations.

One included coins that are topped with onions and other spices.

Top image via 美食家/YouTube.

