Back

2 kids stick heads out of car's sunroof along CTE

Eating air.

Belmont Lay | July 15, 2024, 06:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two children were seen sticking their heads out of a car's sunroof while travelling along the Central Expressway (CTE).

The incident took place on Saturday, Jul. 13.

It was witnessed by a taxi driver, who tipped Shin Min Daily News off.

The vehicle appeared to be a Toyota Alphard.

The taxi driver said the two children appeared to be of primary school age.

According to Shin Min, he said: "Their behavior is extremely dangerous and is not permitted."

Those who fail to wear a seatbelt in Singapore are liable to a S$120 fine.

In addition, drivers who fail to ensure that their passengers belt up are subject to the same penalty.

Drivers caught not wearing seatbelts will incur three demerit points on top of the fine.

Related stories

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

5 people stung by hornets at Sungei Buloh & taken to hospital, area cordoned off & will be surveyed for nests

Bee safe.

July 15, 2024, 06:40 PM

Raikan Ilmu returns with flight simulator, news reporting & other activities at Jurong Point & Kampung Admiralty till Jul. 28

Fit for all ages.

July 15, 2024, 06:10 PM

Indonesia ex-minister gets 10 years' jail for corruption, spent public money on wife's credit card bills & other personal expenses

He was said to have requested a 20 per cent allocation of the ministry's budget for personal and family expenses.

July 15, 2024, 06:02 PM

Car crashes into Suntec City Fountain of Wealth: Licence plate number yields no 4D wins over weekend

No wealth.

July 15, 2024, 05:35 PM

Super Junior's Leeteuk jokingly calls out boyfriend dragged by girlfriend to see concert in S'pore

During their performance, the girlfriend appeared enthusiastic while the boyfriend sat in stoic silence.

July 15, 2024, 04:27 PM

Kim Lim throws massive birthday party for 7-year-old son

She was overseas but had standees of her and her son at the party.

July 15, 2024, 04:02 PM

Man says 'f**k you' repeatedly to fellow commuter on Downtown Line MRT train

The man in grey said the man in yellow "anyhow scold people".

July 15, 2024, 03:07 PM

Shanmugam on self-radicalised S'porean youth, 14: I sympathise with the Palestinian cause, but we can't allow terrorism

A former public servant, 33, was also issued an ISA order.

July 15, 2024, 03:03 PM

33,541 babies born in S'pore in 2023, lowest in over 50 years: ICA report

Lowest number since at least 1960.

July 15, 2024, 12:31 PM

Boy in rubber sandals gets foot trapped in Jurong Point escalator

Scary.

July 15, 2024, 12:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.