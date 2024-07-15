2 kids stick heads out of car's sunroof along CTE

Two children were seen sticking their heads out of a car's sunroof while travelling along the Central Expressway (CTE).

The incident took place on Saturday, Jul. 13.

It was witnessed by a taxi driver, who tipped Shin Min Daily News off.

The vehicle appeared to be a Toyota Alphard.

The taxi driver said the two children appeared to be of primary school age.

According to Shin Min, he said: "Their behavior is extremely dangerous and is not permitted."

Those who fail to wear a seatbelt in Singapore are liable to a S$120 fine.

In addition, drivers who fail to ensure that their passengers belt up are subject to the same penalty.

Drivers caught not wearing seatbelts will incur three demerit points on top of the fine.

Related stories

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News