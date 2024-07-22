2 men, 19 & 21, charged for fight outside Cherry Discotheque involving karambit knife & baton

A group fight broke out outside a nightclub in Cecil Street in the wee hours of the morning on Jul. 21.

The fight

A video of the fight was circulating on Instagram on Jul. 21.

A man in a white shirt and black pants was seen squaring off against two other men, one in a black singlet and another in a black T-shirt and jeans, outside the Cherry Discotheque nightclub.

The white-shirted man took a swipe at the man in a black singlet before showing a hand gesture.

Beside him, a man with blond highlights did the same.

As the situation heated up, a woman tried to step in between the two parties but was pushed away by the white-shirted man.

He then took out what looked like a baton and started hitting the man in the black T-shirt in the head till he fell to the ground.

The white-shirted man subsequently kicked him before going over to attack the man in a black singlet.

He was joined in this by the man in blond highlights and another man in jeans.

Bouncers from the club watched on as the fight unfolded.

2 charged for using weapons to cause injury

Following the fight, two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested and subsequently charged in court on Jul. 22.

Court documents revealed that the fight took place at around 3:35am, in the vicinity of 133 Cecil Street on Jul. 21.

The 19-year-old man was charged with using a karambit knife, while the 21-year-old man was charged with using a baton.

A third person who was involved in the fight was not named in court documents.

Both men were remanded for further investigations, with the next hearing scheduled for Jul. 29.

