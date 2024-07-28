S'pore actor Chen Hanwei, 54, mourns passing of mother, 90

Singapore actor Chen Hanwei's mother has passed away at the age of 90.

Chen shared on Jul. 27:

"If there are phones in heaven, I really want to call you twice a day to talk to you. Mum, I really want to hear your voice. I really miss you."

According to multiple Chinese news sources, her wake will be held at the Nirvana Memorial Center in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, until Jul. 30.

Her funeral will be held on Jul. 31.

Chen frequently posted photos with his mother online, with his most recent one being a Mother's Day tribute.

He wrote:

"When I was young, my mother would cut my nails. Now that I've grown up, let me do the same for you, mum. I only wish for my mum to be healthy, safe, happy, and live a long time. Happy Mother's Day mum, I love you."

Top photos from Chen Hanwei's Instagram