4 home-based chefs to helm the kitchen at Chef X restaurant from Jul. 2024 to Feb. 2025

The chefs will be on rotation for four to eight weeks each.

Celeste Ng | July 03, 2024, 12:12 PM

Events

You may have heard of a unique restaurant that opened its doors just over two months ago at Clarke Quay Central.

An initiative launched by Far East Organisation in hopes of fostering culinary entrepreneurship, Chef X is a 24-seater eatery tucked away in the third storey of Clarke Quay Central.

This is the sister programme of the successful Baker X, which debuted at Orchard Central in December 2021.

While Baker X is targeted at home-based bakers, Chef X aspires to offer home-based chefs a low-risk platform to try their hand at running their own restaurant.

Participating chefs will have the opportunity to helm the kitchen at Chef X for a duration of four or eight weeks, and are provided with a fully fitted kitchen, dining space and mentorship scheme as part of the programme.

Upcoming roster

With the impending line-up of chefs to take the reins at Chef X comes a variety of cuisines to be expected, from traditional Asian flavours to Japanese-French fusion foods.

Jul. 1 to Aug. 26: Wanting Kimchi

On track to take the lease at Chef X for the next eight weeks is home business Wanting Kimchi.

In case you haven't already guessed, the business specialises in the fermented Korean delicacy, boasting low sugar and salt content with no added MSG.

You may also know them from their recent kimchi bak chang venture at the Takashimaya Rice Dumpling Fair, which took place just last month.

We tried a slew of their specialties, each main accompanied by a plethora of side dishes to pair.

Photos by Fasiha Nazren.

Sep. 5 to Oct. 30: Popo's Kitchen

Following in Wanting Kimchi's wake is Popo's Kitchen, fusing traditional Asian dishes with contemporary flavours.

Some menu highlights include soon kueh with savoury fillings like mala, tomyum chicken and kimchi.

For those less inclined towards these bold flavours, the restaurant will also serve comfort dishes such as yam cake and roast chicken platters.

Photos by Fasiha Nazren.

Nov. 9 to Dec. 6: Cheeky Don

Next in line to take the stage is Cheeky Don, albeit for the shortest duration among the four pop-ups.

The brainchild of MasterChef Singapore contestant Jacky Tan, Cheeky Don incorporates elements of French cuisine into their donburi bowls, putting their own spin on the classic Japanese dish.

We tried their Signature Cheeky Don, which comprised meticulously brined pork jowl alongside bok choy and mushrooms.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

They also served us what looked like a high tea set from their sister dessert brand, which the chef has endearingly named the "Serendipitous Harmony of Food and Art".

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Dec. 16 to Feb. 10: Oohmahmee

Set to conclude this series of restaurants is Oohmahmee, which, like the restaurant before them, will serve Japanese fare.

Aside from innovative Japanese dishes, customers can also expect a private dining omakase menu, with omakase staples like uni, caviar and chawanmushi.

Photo via Oohmahmee.

Chef X

Address: Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #03-103, Singapore 059817

Opening hours:

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.

