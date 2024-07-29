Back

Cheers opening 13 unmanned convenience stores in SAF camps by Dec. 2024

Care for soldiers.

Nigel Chua | July 29, 2024, 12:35 PM

Cheers convenience stores are coming to army camps, in a move meant to improve soldiers' welfare and convenience.

The partnership between FairPrice Group and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was announced on Jul. 29.

FairPrice said the unmanned stores in SAF camps will provide servicemen with easy access to some daily essentials, and a wide variety of food and beverages.

The items sold will be "compliant to the Whole-of-Government (WOG) Healthier Food and Beverage Policy", said FairPrice.

Some camps are located in "more remote locations", noted Kelvin Yap, who holds the rank of Military Expert 6 and serves as Head Plans, Headquarters Combat Service Support Command.

Yap said the unmanned convenience store concept was an example of leveraging technology in our day-to-day activities.

He noted that canteens and gift shops in camps were "manpower-reliant operations" and that their operating hours were often limited.

The unmanned stores mean that those in SAF camps "can enjoy round-the-clock access to amenities right within their own camp complex," Yap said.

13 stores in 10 camps and 2 ferry terminals

A FairPrice spokesperson shared that the 13 stores will be rolled out across 10 SAF camps and two SAF ferry terminals.

Four have already been rolled out at the Singapore Armed Forces ferry terminal, Clementi Camp, Kranji Camp 3, and Sungei Gedong Camp.

All the stores are operating 24/7, added the spokesperson.

Top photo via FairPrice Group

