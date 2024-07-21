Back

Chain collision along ECP near Marina Bay area, NDP rehearsal fireworks in background

Fire in the sky.

Belmont Lay | Ruth Chai | July 21, 2024, 02:35 PM

Events

A multi-vehicle chain collision occurred along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) expressway on Saturday, Jul. 20.

A video of the incident was shared online.

At least four cars were involved in the bonnet-to-rear chain collision.

Multiple people were seen standing on the right-most lane of the road, some of them waving traffic along.

Fireworks could be seen in the background, as the accident occurred during the conclusion of the National Day Parade rehearsal that was happening at the Marina Bay area.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident along ECP towards Sheares Avenue at about 8:10pm.

SCDF conveyed two persons to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Another four persons were assessed for minor injuries and all four declined to be sent to the hospital.

The police said the accident involved three cars.

The two passengers conveyed to hospital were aged 56 and 60.

A 68-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via @sengkangboy02 TikTok

