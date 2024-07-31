Back

Cement truck in Boon Lay catches fire, driver escapes

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Daniel Seow | July 31, 2024, 05:06 PM

A cement truck caught on fire along a road in Boon Lay on Tuesday (Jul. 30) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the fire along Corporation Road at around 8:05am.

The driver managed to escape, and the fire was extinguished by SCDF personnel.

Driver escaped from burning vehicle

A retiree surnamed Chen (transliteration) told Lianhe Zaobao that he was having breakfast nearby when he heard the sounds of two explosions.

He looked out of the window to see black smoke rising into the sky and initially thought a garbage chute had caught fire, before realising it was a cement truck.

A picture of the fire showed the massive orange blaze ravaging the front of the truck.

Image from Lianhe Zaobao.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to put out the fire, Chen added.

Other residents told Zaobao that the driver managed to escape from the burning vehicle in time.

The aftermath

The aftermath of the fire was depicted in a TikTok video by user "jiamiehandsome" the same day.

@jiamiehandsome Cement truck exploded (aftermath) along Corporation Road #fypsg #sgviral #tiktoksgviral #singaporeviral #fypviral #sgviralnews #viralnewsupdate #singaporeincidents #sgfyp #sgfyp🇸🇬 #sgfypシ #singaporeincidents #sgtrending #sgaccidents ♬ original sound - Jiamie Handsome

The cement truck was shown to have stopped by the side of the road, next to an overpass.

Smoke could be seen rising from its charred body.

Image from jiamiehandsome / TikTok.

At least six SCDF firefighters and a fire engine were at the scene.

They were spraying down the vehicle with a fire hose.

Cause of the fire under investigation: SCDF

SCDF told Mothership that the fire involved the engine compartment of a truck.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao

