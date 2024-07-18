Back

Cathay Pacific staff seen throwing luggage down stairs, Cathay Pacific apologises

Yeet.

Julia Yee | July 18, 2024, 07:05 PM

Cathay Pacific came under fire when one of its staff was caught mishandling passengers' luggage.

This led to the Hong Kong flag carrier issuing an apology in order to soothe its consumers' ire.

Throwing luggage

A video taken by a witness showed the staff, wearing a reflective Cathay Pacific vest, standing on a staircase connecting an aircraft to the tarmac.

Reaching down to grab the handle of a small luggage, the woman tossed it down the stairs without looking.

Gif via 大公報/Facebook

She then proceeded to transport four other luggages via the same method — flinging them in pairs down the stairs.

Gif via 大公報/Facebook

The date and location of the incident was not revealed.

Cathay Pacific statement

According to South China Morning Post, the airline was aware of the video and confirmed that an employee from its ground-handling service provider was involved in the incident.

Cathay Pacific issued an apology on Jul. 16 over the incident.

They added that investigations are still ongoing and that the employee in question was removed from her position.

It said they are investigating the staff for violating the airline’s baggage handling procedures.

The carrier also urged the ground-handling service provider to improve staff training and supervision to prevent such incidents from reoccurring.

Top images via 大公報/Facebook

