Car narrowly misses girl & man outside Endeavour Primary School after reversing into railing

Very close.

Khine Zin Htet | July 31, 2024, 01:50 PM

A car was caught on video reversing into a railing outside Endeavour Primary School at 10 Admiralty Link on Jul. 29, 2024.

A young girl and a man, who were close to the railing at that time, narrowly escaped being struck by the vehicle.

The accident was captured on a dashcam and later posted on SG Road Vigilante.

What happened

The video showed the car attempting to reverse when it suddenly backed up quickly and crashed into the railing.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante

The back of the car narrowly missed a girl in school uniform and a man outside the school gate.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante

The railing was damaged as a result of the collision.

The video did not show the aftermath of the incident.

Online commenters said the driver may have engaged the "reverse" instead of the "drive" gear or stepped on the wrong pedal.

Investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car along 10 Admiralty Link on Jul. 29, 2024.

No injuries were reported, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing and a 45-year-old woman car driver is assisting with investigations.

Top photos from SG Road Vigilante 

