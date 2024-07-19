Back

Car overturns near Home Team Academy along Old Choa Chua Kang Road

Driver, 30 and passenger, 31, conveyed conscious to hospital.

Belmont Lay | July 19, 2024, 03:20 PM

An overturned car was spotted along Old Choa Chu Kang Road towards Jalan Bahar on Jul. 19 morning.

According to the police, they were alerted to the accident at 7:10am.

The accident involved a car and a lorry.

A photo of the aftermath of the incident showed a car overturned.

A lorry was stationary on the road to its right.

The police said a 30-year-old male car driver and his 31-year-old male car passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Singapore Complaints

