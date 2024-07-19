Car overturns near Home Team Academy along Old Choa Chua Kang Road

An overturned car was spotted along Old Choa Chu Kang Road towards Jalan Bahar on Jul. 19 morning.
According to the police, they were alerted to the accident at 7:10am.
The accident involved a car and a lorry.
A photo of the aftermath of the incident showed a car overturned.
A lorry was stationary on the road to its right.
The police said a 30-year-old male car driver and his 31-year-old male car passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Top photo via Singapore Complaints
