Wunderfolks opens Japanese-Western fusion cafe in the East

Oishii.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 09, 2024, 10:14 PM

Here's another cafe to add to your cafe-hopping list.

Cafe Barco, opened by pastry brand Wunderfolks, has opened in Kaki Bukit.

The cafe is conveniently located right next to Exit A of Kaki Bukit MRT Station.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Upon entry, it has a cool blue interior and seats 48 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Cookies and tea bags for sale. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here's the link to its full menu.

And here's everything we tried:

Cold Tofu (S$6)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Drizzled in sesame sauce, this was a refreshing appetiser.

Truffle Fries (S$12)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Big Breakfast (S$14)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Mentaiko Egg Mayo Sando (S$8.80)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Double Portobello Burger (S$16.80)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Two pieces of portobello mushrooms wedged in between brioche buns.

Truffle Yakiniku Don (S$18.80)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Mentaiko Pasta with Salmon (S$18.80)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Mocha Latte (S$5.50)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Matcha Latte (S$6)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Desserts

Mixed Fruit Danish (S$5.50)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

This puff pastry topped with various fruits was filled with custard cream.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

We also tried the Matcha Mochi Canelé (S$4.80) and the Mini Tart.

The canelés here are from local patisserie brand, Flourcrafts. Besides matcha mochi, there are also other flavours such as sesame mochi and banoffee.

Meanwhile, the mini tarts come in a set of four for S$15 per box.

Wunderfolks Cookies

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

You can also find Wunderfolks' cookies for sale at the cafe.

Prices are as such:

  • Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt (S$14.80)

  • Hazelnut Milk Chocolate (S$14.80)

  • Earl Grey (S$13.80)

You can also purchase a bundle of three for S$39.80.

@mothership.nova Cafe Barco 📍: Techview, 1 Kaki Bukit View, 01-02, S415941 ⏰: Daily, 10am to 7:30pm 🍴:Matcha latte S$6 Mocha latte S$5.50 Truffle fries S$12 Truffle yakiniku don S$18.80 Cold tofu S$6 Mentaiko pasta with salmon S$18.80 Mentaiko egg mayo sando S$8.80 Mixed fruit danish S$5.50 Big breakfast S$14 Double portobello burger S$16.80 #tiktoksg #sgcafe #cafe #singapore #east #whattoeat #dateideas #whattoplay #foodfestontiktok ♬ McNasty - Jay Park

Cafe Barco

Address: Techview, 1 Kaki Bukit View #01-02, S415941

Opening hours: 10am to 730pm, daily

This was a media preview at Cafe Barco 

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne. 

