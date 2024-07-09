Wunderfolks opens Japanese-Western fusion cafe in the East

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Here's another cafe to add to your cafe-hopping list.

Cafe Barco, opened by pastry brand Wunderfolks, has opened in Kaki Bukit.

The cafe is conveniently located right next to Exit A of Kaki Bukit MRT Station.

Upon entry, it has a cool blue interior and seats 48 pax.

Here's the link to its full menu.

And here's everything we tried:

Cold Tofu (S$6)

Drizzled in sesame sauce, this was a refreshing appetiser.

Truffle Fries (S$12)

Big Breakfast (S$14)

Mentaiko Egg Mayo Sando (S$8.80)

Double Portobello Burger (S$16.80)

Two pieces of portobello mushrooms wedged in between brioche buns.

Truffle Yakiniku Don (S$18.80)

Mentaiko Pasta with Salmon (S$18.80)

Mocha Latte (S$5.50)

Matcha Latte (S$6)

Desserts

Mixed Fruit Danish (S$5.50)

This puff pastry topped with various fruits was filled with custard cream.

We also tried the Matcha Mochi Canelé (S$4.80) and the Mini Tart.

The canelés here are from local patisserie brand, Flourcrafts. Besides matcha mochi, there are also other flavours such as sesame mochi and banoffee.

Meanwhile, the mini tarts come in a set of four for S$15 per box.

Wunderfolks Cookies

You can also find Wunderfolks' cookies for sale at the cafe.

Prices are as such:

Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt (S$14.80)

Hazelnut Milk Chocolate (S$14.80)

Earl Grey (S$13.80)

You can also purchase a bundle of three for S$39.80.

Cafe Barco

Address: Techview, 1 Kaki Bukit View #01-02, S415941

Opening hours: 10am to 730pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

This was a media preview at Cafe Barco

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne.