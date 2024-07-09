Wunderfolks opens Japanese-Western fusion cafe in the East

Here's another cafe to add to your cafe-hopping list.
Cafe Barco, opened by pastry brand Wunderfolks, has opened in Kaki Bukit.
The cafe is conveniently located right next to Exit A of Kaki Bukit MRT Station.
Upon entry, it has a cool blue interior and seats 48 pax.
Here's the link to its full menu.
And here's everything we tried:
Cold Tofu (S$6)
Drizzled in sesame sauce, this was a refreshing appetiser.
Truffle Fries (S$12)
Big Breakfast (S$14)
Mentaiko Egg Mayo Sando (S$8.80)
Double Portobello Burger (S$16.80)
Two pieces of portobello mushrooms wedged in between brioche buns.
Truffle Yakiniku Don (S$18.80)
Mentaiko Pasta with Salmon (S$18.80)
Mocha Latte (S$5.50)
Matcha Latte (S$6)
Desserts
Mixed Fruit Danish (S$5.50)
This puff pastry topped with various fruits was filled with custard cream.
We also tried the Matcha Mochi Canelé (S$4.80) and the Mini Tart.
The canelés here are from local patisserie brand, Flourcrafts. Besides matcha mochi, there are also other flavours such as sesame mochi and banoffee.
Meanwhile, the mini tarts come in a set of four for S$15 per box.
Wunderfolks Cookies
You can also find Wunderfolks' cookies for sale at the cafe.
Prices are as such:
- Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt (S$14.80)
- Hazelnut Milk Chocolate (S$14.80)
- Earl Grey (S$13.80)
You can also purchase a bundle of three for S$39.80.
@mothership.nova Cafe Barco 📍: Techview, 1 Kaki Bukit View, 01-02, S415941 ⏰: Daily, 10am to 7:30pm 🍴:Matcha latte S$6 Mocha latte S$5.50 Truffle fries S$12 Truffle yakiniku don S$18.80 Cold tofu S$6 Mentaiko pasta with salmon S$18.80 Mentaiko egg mayo sando S$8.80 Mixed fruit danish S$5.50 Big breakfast S$14 Double portobello burger S$16.80 #tiktoksg #sgcafe #cafe #singapore #east #whattoeat #dateideas #whattoplay #foodfestontiktok ♬ McNasty - Jay Park
Cafe Barco
Address: Techview, 1 Kaki Bukit View #01-02, S415941
Opening hours: 10am to 730pm, daily
This was a media preview at Cafe Barco
Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne.
