Here are the types of mooncakes you can buy based on your family's S'porean traits

The Mid-Autumn Festival is coming soon, and that means it will be time for mooncake feasting.

So here’s some good news: Peach Garden mooncakes are now available once again with special early bird discounts.

Apart from Peach Garden’s best-selling traditional mooncakes such as Double Yolk, Single Yolk, Wu Ren (Assorted Nuts) and Mini Snowskin Deluxe Combination, they have also launched their Mini Custard Mooncake and Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake this year.

What’s more, the mooncakes will be in chic packaging bags to serve as a complement (More on the bags later.)

So at this point, if you are undecided on which mooncake to buy for yourself or friends at a gathering, why not make the choice based on their Singaporean traits?

The best mooncake for each trait

You have heard of being kiasu (scared to lose), to having atas (pretentious high class) tastes, or being fitness-obsessed.

Here are some of Peach Garden’s mooncakes you can choose based on your friend’s traits.

For those who are fitness-obsessed or siao on

We all have that cousin who constantly hits the gym and measures the calories in their food as part of their training regime.

On top of that, they like to sign up for sporting events such as the Standard Chartered Marathon or Hyrox.

What’s more, they might be wary of eating mooncakes so as to watch their calorie intake.

But that’s not to say they can’t indulge now and then.

Why not consider the mooncakes that are being sold with reduced oil and sugar?

For instance, there’s the Red Bean Pandan Mooncake with Melon Seed.

According to Peach Garden, with reduced sugar, the natural sweetness of the premium red bean paste shines through, ensuring a smooth taste.

In addition, the handmade mooncake is also infused with the essence of pandan while allowing you to get a satisfying crunch from the melon seeds.

Another option with reduced oil and sugar is Peach Garden’s Signature Golden Lotus Mooncake with One Yolk.

This classic mooncake combines rich and smooth golden lotus paste with a hint of sweetness, and is complemented by the savoury depth of a single salted egg yolk, which adds a distinctive richness to the overall flavour profile.

Alternatively, your relative can also opt for the Signature Premium White Lotus Mooncake with two yolks if they want something slightly more indulgent while reducing their sugar intake.

You could also get them the Mini Moon luggage bag — a vibrant red hand-carry luggage that gives off a sporty flair and has a sturdy, lightweight construction with a matte finish, making it perfect for short trips and getaways.

For those with atas tastes

If you have a relative who is particularly selective with their tastes because they are veterans in eating mooncakes, there are choices with richer flavours for their liking.

One such option is the Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake.

This jet black mooncake laced with gold dust contains a rich, intense durian filling complemented by the ultra-thin, velvety snowskin with a delicate mochi-like texture.

Your relative can therefore be assured of being able to enjoy a creamy and robust flavour, punctuated by the subtle sweetness and slight bitterness of a Mao Shan Wang durian.

Alternatively, they can try the limited edition Mini Custard Mooncake.

This mooncake has a flaky crust surrounding a silky, golden custard bursting with the rich, savoury essence of salted egg yolk.

It is a taste of the Hong Kong tradition in every bite and evokes the classic Hong Kong sweets.

Fans of custard can head down to Peach Garden’s Heeren and OCBC Centre outlets, as well as mooncake kiosks in Takashimaya and Vivocity to purchase these freshly baked treats, limited to two boxes per person.

And apart from the mooncakes you can also consider getting them the stylish Pearl Quilted Shoulder Bag which is crafted from high-quality materials with a soft, padded texture.

This bag can be carried in various styles as a shoulder bag, across your body or even as a handbag and features a functional design, with a slot compartment for cards.

Absolutely luxurious.

For the kiasu foodie

We all probably have that one cousin who is always obsessed with snapping photos of their food just before eating and posting it on social media.

Not only that, but this cousin will also take time to edit the photos or add a filter or two to make their meal appear even more appealing.

In that case, why not get them the Signature Premium Collagen Yuzu Lemon Mooncake?

As its name suggests, this particular mooncake contains collagen — perfect for people who pay a lot of attention to having a skincare routine and might worry if their appetite during the festive period is too heaty.

The collage also adds a smooth, slightly gelatinous texture to the tangy Yuzu filling.

Alternatively, you can also consider getting them the Peach Garden Deluxe Assorted Nuts and Kam Hua Ham Mooncake.

If they are an old soul who must savour the flavours of traditional mooncake for every Mid-Autumn Festival, they will appreciate the rich combination of crunchy nuts along with the savory depth of Kam Hua ham.

What’s more, Peach Garden mooncakes do not contain preservatives, ensuring a healthier diet and fresher taste.

There’s also the Golden Harvest Tote Bag which is compact and convenient with a cheerful yellow exterior — a perfect complement for anyone who likes to pose for Instagram.

The interior of the bag also has a layer to help keep your mooncakes cool amidst the heat.

Mooncake discount promotion periods

From now till Jul. 31, all mooncakes, except the Mini Custard Mooncakes, will be at 15 per cent off.

Subsequently, from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, all mooncakes including Mini Custard Mooncakes will be at 10 per cent off

Afterwards, from Sep. 1 to Sep. 17, all Peach Garden mooncakes will be at 5 per cent off.

There is also an additional 5 per cent discount for Mothership readers, which stacks with existing discounts.

All you need to do is to flash this article for walk-in purchases at Peach Garden outlets and kiosks to their staff to enjoy this promotion.

You can find out more information about the mooncakes and bags here.

This sponsored article by Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant is making the writer excited about the Mid-Autumn festival.

Top photos courtesy of Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant