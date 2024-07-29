Bus crashes into car at Orchard Road after car allegedly makes sudden lane change

A bus crashed into a car on the evening of Jul. 28, after the car allegedly made a sudden lane change in front of the bus.

The rear-end collision led to one person suffering minor injuries.

Aftermath of the accident

A video posted on Xiaohongshu showed the aftermath of the accident.

Glass cracks can be seen on the windshield of the bus.

The front bumper of the bus was also shown to be partially dislodged.

The back of the car appeared to have suffered damage as well.

The user said they were riding the bus when the collision happened.

They claimed that the car's sudden lane change led to the collision.

The accident's aftermath suggests that the car was most likely driving on the bus's left lane, where it allegedly made a sudden lane change to the right in front of the bus.

The bus attempted to brake but was too late, leading to a rear-end collision.

The user said they almost fell to the ground due to the impact.

One person was assessed for minor injuries

SCDF told Mothership that it was alerted to a traffic incident along Orchard Road at about 8:50pm on Jul. 28.

"SCDF assessed a person for minor injuries and the person declined to be sent to the hospital," it said.

Top image via Xiaohongshu.