Double-decker bus almost ran over e-scooter rider who sped across pedestrian crossing in Yishun

An e-scooter rider almost got hit by a double-decker bus, after the errant personal mobility device (PMD) user rode along the pedestrian crossing when the green man light was not on.

The incident at the T-junction of Yishun Avenue 6 was caught on the dashcam of a vehicle and shared online.

As seen in the footage, the rider attempted to cross the pedestrian crossing even as traffic along the stretch of road did not appear clear.

The red man light was also on, and other pedestrians were seen waiting to cross the road.

What happened

The e-scooter rider made a dash for the other side after a Land Transport Authority (LTA) pick-up truck had just U-turned in front of the rider.

The e-scooter rider was forced to brake abruptly when a green double-decker bus travelling along the road did not slow down or stop.

The e-scooter appeared to have grazed the side of the bus and the rider fell backwards.

According to the caption of the post, the rider suffered an injury that saw blood trickle down his face.

The rider was then seen picking up the damaged e-scooter and personal belongings off the road.

Bystanders did not offer to help him.

Current regulations

Riders in Singapore must pass online theory tests before they are allowed to use e-bikes or e-scooters.

Neither e-bikes nor e-scooters can be used on a footpath.

E-bikes are allowed to travel on cycling paths and on the road, e-scooters can be used only on cycling paths.

A speed limit of 25kmh is imposed on cycling paths.

Both e-bikes and e-scooters have to be registered with LTA.

Riders must be at least 16 years of age if they are riding the devices unsupervised.

E-scooters fall under the personal mobility devices (PMD) category.

The PMD category includes skateboards, kick scooters, motorised skateboards and hoverboards.

E-bikes are to be 20kg and below, have a maximum continuous power output of 250 watts, a maximum assisted speed of 25kmh, as well as have the EN15194 standard certification.

E-scooters have to meet the UL2272 fire safety standard certification.

Top photos via Beh Chia Lor