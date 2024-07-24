Back

Bukit Timah residents grow 14 banana trees along road, neighbour worries about attracting monkey troops

The complainant is worried that monkey troops may threaten his family's and other residents' safety.

Winnie Li | July 24, 2024, 07:10 PM

A resident who lives on a private property in Bukit Timah became concerned after he noticed his neighbours had planted a whole row of banana trees on the side of Watten Estate Road.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the complainant, surnamed Ye (transliteration), said he became worried after spotting four monkeys outside his neighbour's house who later climbed onto the beam of the roof a few days ago.

"I then thought about how many banana trees there are around our estate, and I was worried that the monkeys were here to 'survey' and will come back in large troops in the future," added Ye.

The Shin Min reporter who visited the neighbourhood confirmed that a row of banana trees was grown on the side of the road, with many bananas already ripened.

Residents also appeared to have grown other fruit trees, such as jackfruit and longan.

Worry for safety of family, other residents

Should more monkeys appear in the neighbourhood, Ye said they might hurt his bedridden brother, who is now recovering at home after surviving a stroke.

He believed that other residents might also be at risk of being attacked by monkeys, especially considering that there is a children's playground opposite his home and a childcare centre nearby.

"We should manage the situation now when there were only a few monkeys spotted around the estate. If a large troop of monkeys showed up, that would be a nightmare," urged Ye.

Ye added that ever since he spotted the monkeys at his neighbour's house, he had shut his windows and doors to prevent them from entering his home.

Concern shared by fellow resident

Another resident who has been living in the estate for 10 years, surnamed Tang (transliteration), also shared Ye's concern.

While he said he had never seen monkeys in the neighbourhood, he said he hoped other residents could consider removing the fruit trees if monkeys were indeed spotted.

"This is because I would worry about the safety of my children at home," shared Tang.

Resident who planted banana trees willing to remove them if they affect others

Similarly, a resident who has lived in the estate for more than 10 years and planted banana trees confirmed with Shin Min that many residents there have grown fruit trees for many years.

However, she has never seen monkeys around the neighbourhood.

"If our trees really affected others, I am sure the authorities would send officers to notify us. If that is the case, we are willing to remove the fruit trees we grew outside our home," shared the resident.

Resident grew fruit trees to gift neighbours

A 65-year-old resident who grew at least 14 banana trees outside his home, surnamed Chen (transliteration), also said he had never seen monkeys during his over-a-decade stay in the estate.

"I only know that there are quite a number of monkeys nearby Cairnhill Crest, but they never showed up in our neighbourhood," he added

Chen also shared that his elderly mother, who is in her 90s, started growing banana trees more than 10 years ago because residents there liked to gift each other bananas and taking care of banana trees was relatively easy.

Every time his family harvested any fruits, Chen said they would gift them to other residents, which, to him, symbolises the harmonious relationship amongst the neighbours.

Monkeys at Bukit Timah

Monkeys are a common sight in Bukit Timah.

In April 2024, a wild macaque was seen getting acquainted with some pet cats after it scaled an office building near Bukit Timah Reserve.

Similarly, on Jul. 19, a monkey was caught on CCTV stealing a packet of potato chips from a resident after climbing into their home on the sixth floor.

For residents who want to monkey-proof their homes, the National Parks Board (NParks) said they can install windows mesh or grills on their windows and doors and secure pet entrances to prevent access by monkeys.

They are also advised to close all their windows and doors, including bathroom windows, when monkeys are spotted in the vicinity or when no one is at home.

Monkey come, monkey go

