2 men, 23 & 24, taken to hospital after collision in Bukit Batok involving car & bus

Two people aged 23 and 24 were sent to the hospital following a collision involving a car and a bus in Bukit Batok on Jul. 6.

Police told Mothership that they were alerted to the scene at around 11pm.

It occurred along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, towards Bukit Batok Road before Bukit Batok West Avenue 2.

Car heavily damaged

On Jul. 6, a video of the aftermath of the crash on Facebook showed two stationary vehicles, including one bus and one red car, near a traffic light at the location.

The car appeared to have crashed into the rear part of the bus.

A dashcam video shared on Jul. 6 showed another angle of the aftermath, with the red car positioned a few metres away.

Its left passenger door was open and the front left part of the car was apparently dislodged.

The lower rear part of the bus appeared slightly dented as well.

Investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the scene at around 11:10pm.

A 23-year-old male car driver and his 24-year-old male passenger were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

