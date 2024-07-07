Back

2 men, 23 & 24, taken to hospital after collision in Bukit Batok involving car & bus

Investigations are ongoing.

Seri Mazliana | July 07, 2024, 08:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two people aged 23 and 24 were sent to the hospital following a collision involving a car and a bus in Bukit Batok on Jul. 6.

Police told Mothership that they were alerted to the scene at around 11pm.

It occurred along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, towards Bukit Batok Road before Bukit Batok West Avenue 2.

Car heavily damaged

On Jul. 6, a video of the aftermath of the crash on Facebook showed two stationary vehicles, including one bus and one red car, near a traffic light at the location.

The car appeared to have crashed into the rear part of the bus.

A dashcam video shared on Jul. 6 showed another angle of the aftermath, with the red car positioned a few metres away.

Its left passenger door was open and the front left part of the car was apparently dislodged.

The lower rear part of the bus appeared slightly dented as well.

Investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the scene at around 11:10pm.

A 23-year-old male car driver and his 24-year-old male passenger were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook & Sam Lee Cheng Teck/Facebook

Temperatures hit 40ºC in Shizuoka prefecture on Jul. 7 as heatwave grips Japan

Central Tokyo, Kagoshima, Kyoto and Yokohama are expected to hit daytime highs of 36ºC.

July 07, 2024, 06:17 PM

John Cena announces retirement from pro wrestling, last WrestleMania match in 2025

Let's go Cena / Cena s*cks

July 07, 2024, 05:37 PM

Simonboy marries Simongirl in Simonwedding

Simonbaby next? 👀

July 07, 2024, 04:40 PM

'Reformist' Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran presidential election after predecessor died in helicopter crash

He is set to become the ninth president of Iran.

July 07, 2024, 03:59 PM

M'sian police make 2 women do ear squats at roadside for riding motorcycle without helmet

Like primary school.

July 07, 2024, 03:22 PM

Downtown East seafood restaurant has buffet with tiger prawns, crabs & more from S$39.90++

Loads and loads of seafood.

July 07, 2024, 01:26 PM

PMD rider, 50, taken to hospital after collision with car in Yishun

Investigations are ongoing.

July 07, 2024, 12:22 PM

China to impose annual salary cap for workers of state-backed financial institutions

The government is doubling down on its promise to eradicate extravagance from the industry to narrow income gap amid sluggish economic growth. 

July 07, 2024, 11:51 AM

New Taiwanese eatery at Changi Airport T2 has mains like seafood omelette rice from S$8.90++

At the departure hall.

July 06, 2024, 10:21 PM

New Clementi Stadium ready by 2030, features softball & baseball fields: Desmond Lee

The new stadium will feature softball and baseball fields, as well as other sports facilities, such as a running track and community play courts.

July 06, 2024, 10:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.