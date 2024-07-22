MSF looking for man, 75, spotted selling tissues in middle of Bugis crossing

An elderly man was spotted sitting at a traffic island in the middle of a pedestrian crossing in Bugis, to sell tissues on Jul. 17.

A picture of the scene subsequently sparked concerns about safety after it was circulated online.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said it is looking for the man so as to assist him.

Sat in middle of traffic crossing to sell tissue packets

The tissue seller was first photographed by Facebook user "Song Richard" on Jul. 17.

Song wrote that he saw the seller sitting in the middle of the crossing at Bugis Junction to sell tissues at around 7:15am.

Song initially mistook the seller for a woman, and found someone to warn "her" in Chinese that it was not safe to sit there.

In the comments, many online users expressed concerns for the seller's safety, and some called for the police or social welfare agencies to intervene.

Song then came across the seller again on Jul. 20, this time selling tissue at the bus stop next to Bugis Street.

In the follow-up post, Song admitted his mistake and wrote that the seller was actually a 75-year-old man.

Song added that he was sad to see more than 30 elderly tissue sellers in the Bugis area, including the Chinese temple there, and said that he had donated some money to them.

"Please give them some pocket money," he encouraged in his post.

Turns up occasionally to sell tissue in Bugis

A Bugis jewellery store employee surnamed Yang (transliteration) said in an interview with Shin Min Daily News that she first saw the man in the area about two weeks ago.

He would occasionally turn up in the mornings or at night, and would stay for one to two hours before leaving, Yang added.

"But he doesn't come every day. Some weeks he only shows up for one or two days," Yang said.

Song shared with Shin Min that he had also seen the uncle selling tissue at the nearby Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple.

Another tissue seller in the area told Shin Min that the man should not be selling tissue at the traffic island as they could only operate within a certain vicinity.

We are locating the man to assist him: MSF

MSF added that together with other agencies, they are locating the man to assist him.

The agency also advised members of the public who have information on vulnerable persons who may need support to email the PEERS Office ([email protected]) or call the ComCare hotline (1800-222-0000).

