Bubble-themed interactive exhibition happening in S'pore Expo from Aug. 31, 2024

Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience is coming to the Singapore Expo from Aug. 31.

Singapore marks its Asia-Pacific debut, after its world premiere in Milan and expansions into the U.S., Brussels, and London.

Bubble Planet is an interactive, multisensory experience with unique optical illusions and photo opportunities.

11 themed areas

The exhibition features 11 themed areas, including a bubble bath ball pit, a virtual reality room, and an undersea LED room.

Here are the 11 zones:

LED Room

Bubble Ocean

Giant Bubble Dome

Selfie Room

Bubble Bath Pit

Balloon Getaway

Infinity Room

Sketch and Post

Virtual reality

Soap Bubbles

Interactive Shop

Here's what the exhibition could look like:

Tickets will be available for purchase on Jul. 31 at 3pm.

Tickets

Here are the prices:

Adults: From S$21.90

From S$21.90 Children: From S$14.90

Children under the age of four can enter free of charge.

The first 1,000 tickets will be sold at an early bird discount of 20 per cent.

The waitlist for tickets is now open, for those who want priority access to buy tickets.

Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience

Where: Hall 8B, 1 Expo Drive, #02-01, Singapore Expo, Singapore 486150

When: Various sessions from Aug. 31, 2024

Duration: 60 to 90 minutes

Top image from Bubble Planet.