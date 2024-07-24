British man walks 40km to eat at all 5 Carl's Jr outlets in S'pore in 1 day

A man in Singapore completed a 40.7km walk across Singapore on Jul. 1 to eat at all five Carl's Jr outlets in one day.

Sam Lynas, a 36-year-old British national, documented the eleven-hour walk from Joo Chiat to Jurong, along with his meals at the fast food joints, in a YouTube video shared on Jul. 10.

His reason? He just really likes burgers.

But really, why?

Speaking to Mothership, Lynas said that he was motivated to walk the near-marathon distance as he genuinely likes eating burgers.

"Any excuse to eat a lot in a day is a good one for me!" he said.

He added that he had also wanted to share some of his favourite places in Singapore, such as the Rail Corridor.

While looking for places to feature, he ended up picking Carl's Jr after realising that its five outlets are "really nicely spread out" across Singapore, located in SingPost Centre, Marina Square, The Star Vista, King Albert Park, and Jurong Point.

"I really like challenging myself with mixed results," Lynas said, adding that he once walked from the west of Singapore to the east.

He had also attempted to break the world record for the fastest marathon in the 2017 London Marathon, while dressed as a dragon.

From Joo Chiat to Jurong

Lynas chronicled his journey from his start point at Joo Chiat Road to Jurong Point in the 14-minute video.

He started his walk at Joo Chiat Road in the morning of Jul. 1, where he made his way to his first Carl's Jr outlet in SingPost Centre for breakfast.

He ordered a SuperStar burger from the menu, and made a concoction of drinks using the unlimited drinks dispenser.

At the end of the meal, he said he felt "super full".

"Not ideal preparation seeing as we have another four Carl's Jrs to visit today," he quipped.

Lynas then continued travelling on foot to the next outlet at Marina Square.

On the way there, he also documented his visits to a few places and landmarks in Singapore, such as Geylang and the Formula One Pit Building.

Completed walk in eleven hours

At the Marina Square outlet, he ordered a Chicken BLT burger meal with waffle fries and refilled his drinks before continuing on his walk to the next outlet at The Star Vista in Buona Vista.

After the second meal, he shared that he was enjoying the walk but was "struggling a bit" with the food.

It took him around two and a half hours to reach the third outlet at around 5pm, where he placed an order for a Double California burger along with a strawberry milkshake.

He then continued the walk to the fourth outlet at King Albert Park at around 6pm.

After eating some chicken tenders, he left to finish the last 10km of the walk to the final outlet at Jurong Point.

Lynas said he had developed blisters on his feet by then.

He ordered just an ice cream at the fifth outlet, where he finally completed the 40.7km walk.

The journey took him 11 hours in total.

"What did we learn? Not a huge amount."

At the end of the video, Lynas said he spent S$63 in total at all five outlets.

He said that he did not learn anything much from the experience and added that he would probably not do it again.

Lynas also highlighted that he still consumed more calories than he burned.

Lynas told Mothership: "The challenge was a lot harder than I expected and I definitely could have prepared a little better."

However, he shared that he loves making content and enjoyed the process of making the video.

He said he might attempt to visit all the Springleaf Prata Place outlets next, as he is a "big prata fan".

Top screenshots via Fedby/YouTube