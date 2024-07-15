After breakup, M'sian man demands S$8.62 back for food he bought ex-girlfriend's dad

It's not hard to feel bitter after a breakup and want payback.

However, a Malaysian man took it one step further after the couple broke up — by asking his ex-girlfriend's father to pay back the money used to buy food for the father.

A screenshot and video recording of the conversation was posted on Facebook on Jul. 13.

Rounded the fee up to RM30 (S$8.62)

In a voice recording sent to the father, the ex-boyfriend said in Mandarin that he treated the father's daughter very well, adding that he would buy food and other items for both father and daughter.

Since the ex-boyfriend felt that he was "treated unfairly" by the ex-girlfriend's family, he wanted back the money he spent on the food, including two plates of fried rice and one bowl of porridge.

He said the total price spent was RM28 (S$8.05).

"Since you drink all the time, you should be earning sufficiently," the ex-boyfriend said, rounding the fee up to RM30 (S$8.60).

He added that he wouldn't charge the family the money he spent on the ex-girlfriend.

"Give me the money before tomorrow," the man texted.

He then proceeded to send another voice recording saying that if it was more convenient the father could transfer the money to his daughter instead and he would collect it from her.

The father replied a few hours later and said his daughter left RM20 (S$5.75) in the man's car and that he could take it if he wanted.

"You are the cheapest man I've met in my life," the father said in Hokkien, adding that it was lucky he found out early as his daughter would have suffered if she continued dating the man.

Many online commenters found the exchange between the man and his ex-girlfriend's father hilarious, with some commenting that the man was a cheapskate.

Top image via Canva, for illustration purposes only.