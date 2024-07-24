Body of woman, 20, found floating in Bedok Reservoir Park waters

The body of a 20-year-old woman was found floating in the waters at Bedok Reservoir on Jul. 23.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they received a call for assistance at Bedok Reservoir Park at around 6:10am.

The body of the woman was subsequently retrieved from the waters and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

A passerby told Shin Min Daily News that four police vehicles were spotted parked along Bedok Reservoir Park Road at around 8am.

The passerby saw the blue tent.

Based on preliminary investigations, SPF said they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Google Maps