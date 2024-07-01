Back

Divers find body in S'pore River near Clarke Quay after rescue call

The divers retrieved the body 3m from shore, at a depth of about 3m.

Winnie Li | July 01, 2024, 05:19 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic after their body was retrieved from Singapore River shore near Clarke Quay on Jun. 30 night.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said they received a call for water rescue assistance at the aforementioned location on Jun. 30 at about 10:15pm.

Upon SCDF's arrival, there was no sign of the person.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed to perform an underwater search.

The divers subsequently retrieved the body 3m from shore, at a depth of about 3m.

Scene of rescue captured on camera

The scene of the rescue was captured on camera by a passer-by and was uploaded to Xiaohongshu at around 11:25pm on Jun. 30.

In the photo, an area along the Singapore River could be seen cordoned off by the police.

At least three police officers and two SCDF officers were at the scene.

In the comments section, there were rumours about how the person ended up in the water.

The post has since been removed as of Jul. 1 morning.

Top image via Xiaohongshu

Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhijie, 17, dies after collapsing during match in Indonesia

Rest in peace.

July 01, 2024, 03:34 PM

President Tharman appointed as SUTD's new chancellor

He is the university's third chancellor.

July 01, 2024, 03:05 PM

Free shuttle service with 7 routes for Marine Parade cluster residents from Jul. 8

New bus service.

July 01, 2024, 12:40 PM

Volkswagen speeds down TPE & crashes into van, both vehicles overturn, teen driver arrested

The driver, 19, was arrested for drink driving.

July 01, 2024, 10:34 AM

Australia's richest citizen asks gallery to remove her 'unflattering' portrait, people worldwide end up seeing it

It has reached the Singapore audience.

July 01, 2024, 03:34 AM

Girl, 7, stuck in SingPost Centre toilet after ceiling pipe bursts causing 'waterfall' to block entrance

The mall said there were no injuries reported.

June 30, 2024, 10:01 PM

Authorities investigating after carcass of critically endangered tiger found floating in M'sian river

There were less than 200 Malayan tigers in Peninsular Malaysia back in 2023.

June 30, 2024, 08:05 PM

Pritam Singh & Sylvia Lim re-elected to Workers' Party CEC; former MP Lee Li Lian returns to party leadership

Former MP Lee Li Lian has been re-elected to the CEC.

June 30, 2024, 06:45 PM

Bus driver in fatal Genting crash that killed 2 had no licence, 27 traffic violations: M'sian police

He has been remanded 4 days for investigations.

June 30, 2024, 06:12 PM

Ulu Pandan Park Connector fully reopened after 2022 landslide with new access points & precinct facilities

Work was done to stabilise the affected slope and ensure the structural safety of nearby residential blocks.

June 30, 2024, 05:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.