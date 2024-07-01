Divers find body in S'pore River near Clarke Quay after rescue call

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic after their body was retrieved from Singapore River shore near Clarke Quay on Jun. 30 night.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said they received a call for water rescue assistance at the aforementioned location on Jun. 30 at about 10:15pm.

Upon SCDF's arrival, there was no sign of the person.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed to perform an underwater search.

The divers subsequently retrieved the body 3m from shore, at a depth of about 3m.

Scene of rescue captured on camera

The scene of the rescue was captured on camera by a passer-by and was uploaded to Xiaohongshu at around 11:25pm on Jun. 30.

In the photo, an area along the Singapore River could be seen cordoned off by the police.

At least three police officers and two SCDF officers were at the scene.

In the comments section, there were rumours about how the person ended up in the water.

The post has since been removed as of Jul. 1 morning.

Top image via Xiaohongshu