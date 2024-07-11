Body of man found in mangrove near Second Link bridge

The body of a man was discovered in a mangrove near Second Link bridge by fishermen on Jul. 10.

The mangrove is about 400 metres from Forest City, Oriental Daily reported.

Rescue operation

The search for the man had begun around 10:30am on Jul. 10 after people found his motorcycle parked along the bridge at around 7am, reported the New Straits Times.

The authorities revealed that the search and rescue range was confined to within a 60-meter radius of the bridge before being expanded to 200-meter.

His body was eventually found stuck in the roots of a mangrove tree.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department reportedly stated that the body had been taken to the Maritime Administration Pier by search and rescue personnel to be handed over to the police.

The man has also been reported to be a 45-year-old man from Pahang, according to Oriental Daily.

He was reportedly a cross-border worker.

Top photos from Johor Fire and Rescue Department via Oriental Daily