Bob, Tiong Bahru's famous community cat, dies aged 19 or 20

He was well-loved in the community.

Belmont Lay | July 26, 2024, 03:00 PM

Bob, arguably Tiong Bahru's most famous community cat, passed away on Jul. 19 night.

According to a Facebook post from a page dedicated to Bob, the male cat passed away on Friday night, Jul. 19.

His final moments were with his vet.

The post added: "He was almost 19, or 20 and was suffering from old man problems. But we believe that he went when he was ready and without too much suffering."

It is estimated that 20 cat years is the equivalent of 96 human years.

Bob was cremated on Sunday, Jul. 21, at 2pm, surrounded by those who cared for him in the neighbourhood and residents of Eng Hoon Street, the post added.

Bob's ashes will be kept aside for a ceremony and a memorial has been planned to take place in the coming weeks.

via The Story of Bob - a very special cat

Details will be shared soon and all are welcome.

The post also read: "Thank you for all of your help, support and care over these many years. Since he first appeared one day from somewhere - on Eng Hoon Street - Bob has been loved and has shown us all much love."

A feline character inspired by Bob appeared in the 2020 local film, "Tiong Bahru Social Club".

Bob appeared in community in 2009

Bob first surfaced at Eng Hoon Street in Tiong Bahru around 2009, and eventually became well-loved by residents for its feline charms and catty countenance.

Since 2010, he had been suffering from a chronic bladder condition, which required regular vet check-ups.

He also needed daily medication, as well as hydration via a drip, which saw a small team of Tiong Bahru residents taking turns to administer for him.

Due to his condition, he was also sometimes warded at the vet.

About 10 residents were involved in taking care of Bob in 2018.

They took turns to bring him into their homes every night, and fed him steamed fish and vegetables twice a day.

In order to pay for his medical supplies and fees incurred at the vet then, the residents even started a crowdfunding campaign hoping to raise S$5,000 by September 2018.

The target was met.

via The Story of Bob - a very special cat

Bob's health condition was related to physical trauma.

In 2010, he got into an accident.

That was the first time money was raised for him.

To help pay for his treatment, residents and shop owners in the area raised a total of S$16,000.

As the vet gave them a discount, the remaining money was used to fund the cat’s subsequent medical bills.

Top photos via Bob's Give.asia & The Story of Bob - a very special cat Facebook

