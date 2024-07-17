Video: BMW landed on its side after a car hit it at Ang Mo Kio junction

A BMW was seen resting on its side at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and 5 at about 12pm on Sunday, Jul. 14.

An initial photo of the aftermath of the accident showed the BMW on its side, while another car had its bonnet dented.

Video footage of accident

A Mothership reader has since provided dashcam footage of the accident, which showed the BMW getting t-boned at the junction.

According to the footage, the BMW was making a discretionary right turn into Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, while the other car was going straight in the opposite direction along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

It appeared that the other car was going straight just as the traffic light turned from green to amber.

Passersby assisted those injured

Passersby were seen assisting those involved in the accident.

One person was seen seated by the road and assisted by passersby, including a food delivery personnel.

According to the police, a 50-year-old female driver and two female passengers, aged 13 and 27, were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The driver is assisting police in investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said three people were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while the others who sustained minor injuries declined to be sent to hospital.

Top photos via Mothership reader & Shin Min Daily News