Motorcyclists escort lone tyre rolling on BKE across 4 lanes & into bushes to prevent accident

Two kind-hearted motorcyclists prevented an accident from happening on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) by guiding a lone tyre rolling on the expressway away from oncoming traffic.

According to a video posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Jul. 28, the large tyre was rolling between the first and second lanes of the BKE.

One motorcyclist gave the tyre a perfectly executed kick to the tyre, which made it change its course and roll towards the road shoulder on the other side of the five-lane expressway.

Seeing that his fellow motorcyclist was trying his best to guide the tyre away from oncoming traffic, another rider decided to help escort the tyre across the lanes.

Within 25 seconds of them taking action, the tyre safely reached the other side of the road and seemingly went into the bushes.

The video has garnered over 366,000 plays at press time, as many lauded the motorcyclists for their civic-mindedness.

Good job.

Top photos from Singapore roads accident.com