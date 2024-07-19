Biden close to dropping out of presidential race: NYT

U.S. President Joe Biden, 81, may finally accept that he may not be able to win the presidential race and withdraw from it, with a close source noting that "reality is setting in".

The acceptance will come as a relief to some factions of Democrats, who have begun to voice their growing concerns over the current president's chances of defeating Donald Trump, 78, in the upcoming election.

Five sources close to the president told The New York Times the situation was extremely delicate and spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid offending the president, the news outlet reported on Jul. 18 (U.S. time).

Though the president has yet to make a final decision, one close source said it would not be a surprise if Biden soon announces endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

However, one of the people close to Biden warned that the president had not yet made up his mind to leave the race.

This comes after three weeks of insisting that he would not be driven out.

NYT reported that the campaign team was quietly testing head-to-head polling between Harris and Trump.

Biden’s resolve to stay in the race has presumably been most shaken by three developments, according to NYT.

The developments are the decision by Nancy Pelosi, the former House of Representatives speaker, to weigh in so strongly, new state polls showing that his path to an Electoral College victory has narrowed, and the boycott of key party donors.

Diagnosed with Covid-19 amid growing concerns

The president is currently in isolation at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after being diagnosed with Covid-19 again on Jul. 18.

The White House said he is experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose, cough, and "general malaise".

Later that day, Senator Jon Tester of Montana became the latest Democrat urging Biden to step aside and "pass the torch" to someone else who could face Donald Trump.

“While I appreciate his commitment to public service and our country, I believe President Biden should not seek re-election to another term,” Tester told a local Montana news outlet.

Tester's defection only further underscores the public's doubts about the president's capabilities to face Trump, as support from donors has plunged and supporters call for the president's withdrawal from the race.

Top image via @POTUS/X