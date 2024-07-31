Beverage container return scheme to launch on Apr. 1, 2026 in S'pore, with over 1,000 return points

The launch of the beverage container return scheme will be pushed back from the original start date of Apr. 1, 2025.

During a fireside chat at the Climate Governance Singapore Forum on Jul. 31, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor announced that the scheme's new launch date will be Apr. 1, 2026.

The pushback in the commencement date was at the request of beverage producers to allow the scheme operator, beverage producers and retailers more time "to design and operationalise the scheme smoothly and conveniently for consumers", a press release by the National Environment Agency (NEA) stated.

Under the scheme, there will be more than 1,000 designated return points for consumers to deposit empty beverage containers.

How does the scheme work?

As part of the beverage container return scheme, pre-packaged beverages in plastic or metal containers that are 150ml to 3L in volume will be priced 10¢ more.

However, the 10¢ deposit can be refunded when consumers return the empty beverage container at designated return points, such as reverse vending machines at large supermarkets.

The 10¢ will not be subjected to GST.

The beverage and retail industry will have a transition period between Apr. 1, 2026, and Jun. 30, 2026, during which they can clear older stocks that are not eligible for refunds.

The scheme will be fully implemented on Jul. 1, 2026.

From then onwards, all beverage containers must be labelled with the deposit mark and carry a 10¢ deposit.

Over 1,000 conveniently placed return points will be set up to achieve the scheme's target return rate of 80 per cent by the third year.

Not-for-profit company in charge of collection

NEA has also issued a licence to Beverage Container Return Scheme Ltd (BCRS Ltd.) on Jul. 29 to design and operate the scheme.

This not-for-profit company comprises a consortium of beverage producers, including Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages, F&N Foods, and Pokka, which will collect, sort, and recycle beverage containers.

As the licensed operator, BCRS Ltd will collect plastic and metal beverage containers on behalf of all beverage producers in Singapore from Apr. 1, 2026, to Mar. 31, 2033.

The company will also ensure that the return points are set up for consumers before the launch.

Launch date postponed as consortium took more time than expected

NEA first brought up the beverage container return scheme in September 2022.

It was planned to be implemented in mid-2024 before being pushed back to 2025.

The scheme's launch date has now been revised to Apr. 1, 2026 as the consortium also took "more time than anticipated to submit a proposal that addressed various operational and business considerations", NEA said.

NEA will also work closely with BCRS Ltd to raise awareness among the public and industry about the scheme, as well as promote a culture of recycling.

A website will be launched with more information such as return point locations and educational and promotional events.

Aimed to increase recycling rate

The beverage container return scheme aims to increase the recycling rate of beverage containers, diverting recyclable material away from waste incineration and landfill.

In addition, this scheme adopts an extended producer responsibility approach.

Beverage producers that manufacture or import pre-packaged beverages in plastic and metal containers will be made responsible for the collection and end-of-life management of the products.

The scheme will also foster a culture of recycling among Singaporeans and raise consumer awareness of its importance.

