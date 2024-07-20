Swarm of bees sighted at Buangkok estate, hive found on HDB block's rooftop

Residents in Buangkok were shocked to discover a swarm of bees flying around their estate on Jul. 14

One resident Chen, 38, told Shin Min Daily News that he was watching television when the bees flew into his flat.

He quickly used insecticide to kill the bees.

Another resident said her children found bees flying around the lights in the corridor, while another saw his cat playing with the bees.

The bees were spotted in the vicinity of Block 999A Buangkok Crescent and Block 984D Buangkok Link.

The next day, the corridors were reportedly strewn with dead bees.

Informed town council

Chen informed the town council, who told him that several Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats in the Buangkok area were affected and asked him to wait patiently.

Beekeeper Xavier Tan went down to the Buangkok neighbourhood and took videos of the bees.

Tan's footage, posted on Jul. 16, was filmed on various floors in Block 984D.

Tan found many bees which had apparently been sprayed with insecticide flying around and struggling on the floor.

In his video, Tan advised on staying calm when encountering bees, and said they would not sting unless disturbed.

"Even [though] they are flying around, if you don't disturb them, you won't get stung," he said.

Beehive found

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Ang Mo Kio Town Council said that they received a report of bees at Block 999A Buangkok Crescent on Jul. 14.

They quickly dispatched a pest control team that same night and found a beehive on the roof of Block 984A the next morning.

The town council explained that the bees had appeared due to the migration of Malayan honey bees.

Two treatments were carried out to ensure the safety of the residents, they said.

"We appreciate the feedback from the residents and we are committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone," the town council added.

What to do around bees?

While some may be afraid of bees, they are not pests.

Instead, they are important pollinators of plants and predators of other invertebrates.

If you see a hive in the park, keep your distance to refrain from provoking the bees and inform NParks of the hive by calling their hotline 1800-471-7300.

If you encounter a swarm at home, remain calm and do not attempt to remove the cluster.

You can also enlist the assistance of beekeepers in Singapore who will remove the bees in a humane manner.

Here are three beekeepers with bee removal services in Singapore:

1. Xavier Tan from Nutrinests (9147 4065)

2. John Chong from BEE AMAZED Garden (9669 6370)

3. Clarence Chua from The Sundowner

These beekeepers can help provide useful advice and remove bees or beehives in a humane manner.

If you are interested in knowing more about bees, some of these beekeepers also regularly conduct events and workshops about the importance of bees in our ecosystem.

Top photos from Nutrinest Singapore BeeMan/Youtube