Bedok stall selling mahjong mooncakes at S$30.80 per set for Mid-Autumn Festival

Not for playing.

Khine Zin Htet | July 21, 2024, 11:49 AM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, with less than two months left to the mooncake festivities on Sep. 17, 2024.

If you are looking for some unique mooncakes, Ah Kiat Frozen Food has released its mahjong-inspired mooncakes set.

In a Facebook post on Jul. 19, the food wholesaler shared details about its "Thirteen Wonders Snowskin Mooncakes".

Details

Priced at S$30.80 per set of 16 mooncakes, there are three flavours available: red bean, pandan, and lotus.

Each mooncake is crafted to resemble a mahjong tile, but rest assured, they are entirely edible.

Those interested can purchase the mooncakes from the stall's website and choose the self-collection or delivery option on Sep. 8, 2024.

Self-collection is available from 8am to 2pm.

Do note that walk-in purchases are not allowed.

Ah Kiat Frozen Food is known for its handmade yong tau foo and fishballs.

They also offer a variety of other frozen foods such as otah and buns.

Their stall is located at Fengshan Market & Food Centre, Block 85 Bedok North Street 4.

Top photos from Ah Kiat Frozen Food/Facebook

