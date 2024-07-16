3-year-old HDB Bedok Beacon estate vandalised with graffiti & ceiling broken, police report lodged

The community living room on the third floor of Block 222A Bedok North Drive was found "vandalised" on Jul. 11, said Member of Parliament (MP) for East Coast GRC Tan Kiat How in a Facebook post.

The HDB block, completed three years ago in 2021, is part of the Bedok Beacon estate.

Damages done

According to a photo uploaded by Tan, a piece of beam plaster in the community living room was peeled off, and wires were dangling from the ceiling.

When Shin Min Daily News reporters visited the scene, the community living room had been cordoned off, and the debris on the floor had been cleared.

However, repair works had not started.

The reporters found five damaged areas on the ceiling, four of which were on beam plasters and one on the ceiling.

They also saw graffiti on one of the walls and food wrappers littered on a grass patch nearby.

Teenagers seen gathering in community living room

According to a resident of the HDB estate, many teenagers had been gathering in the community living room recently and graffitied on the walls.

"They would also make loud noises and even drink, smoke, and vape there," added the resident.

As a result, the resident, who has a two-year-old daughter at home, did not dare to open the gate of her flat.

"The teenagers once pranked us and kicked our flat's metal gate. My husband was so enraged that he chased and cursed at them," the resident recounted.

She shared that she had reported the teenagers to the police two months ago.

MP, town council filed police report

In a Facebook post published on Jul. 12, the East Coast Town Council said its contractors "are carrying out the necessary repairs" after it was notified of the vandalism case.

Both Tan and the town council said they lodged a police report.

A police CCTV camera was also installed on the second floor of the HDB block next to a poster stating that a vandalism incident had taken place, reported Shin Min.

"The town council takes a serious view of damage to common property and community spaces that are important to our residents. We urge any residents who may have information to come forward to assist the police with their investigations," wrote the town council.