Car flips after collision with another car in Bedok, 4-year-old passenger among 9 injured

Two male car drivers, aged 44 and 57, and seven car passengers, aged between 4 and 77, suffered minor injuries.

Tharun Suresh | July 03, 2024, 10:09 AM

Nine people were taken to a hospital on Jun. 27, 2024, following an accident involving two cars in the Bedok area.

The accident took place at the junction of Tanah Merah Kechil Road and New Upper Changi Road.

A video, uploaded on TikTok on Jun. 27, shows a white car flipped on its side, as well as a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle at the junction:

@vincen282♬ พี่ชอบหนูที่สุดเลย (I Like You The Most) Feat.VARINZ - Speed Up Version - PONCHET

SCDF and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) both said they were alerted to the accident on Jun. 27, at about 11am.

Two male car drivers, aged 44 and 57, and seven car passengers, aged between 4 and 77, who suffered minor injuries, were conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from vincen282/TikTok & dacheung2/TikTok. 

