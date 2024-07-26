'We're going to do everything we can': Barack & Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for president

Former U.S. president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris via a phone call on Jul. 26 (Singapore time).

A 55-second video shared on Barack's X (formerly Twitter) account showed the Democratic Party couple talking to Harris and assuring her that they will help her win the election.

Harris is likely to run against former President Donald Trump if she is chosen as the Democratic Party nominee, following President Joe Biden's exit from the race on Jul. 21.

"Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you"

During the call, Barack and Michelle expressed their full support for Harris and that they're both proud of her.

"This is going to be historic," Michelle said.

Barack added that they will be doing "everything they can" in order to get Harris through the presidential race and be elected into the Oval Office.

Harris expressed her appreciation for their support, and said that she is "looking forward" to go through the election with them.

She thanked them, saying that their "words" and "friendship" over the years means a lot to her.

"It means so much! And, we're gonna have some fun with this, too, aren't we?"

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

Earlier speculation that they won't endorse her

The announcement comes as a surprise after much speculation that she was not going to receive support from the high-profile Democratic Party politicians.

The Trump campaign alluded to as such when backing out of a planned debate that was scheduled between Trump and Biden, and refusing to commit to one with Harris, reported the New York Post.

"There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party – namely Barack Hussein Obama – that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone ‘better. Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds."

However, Obama's endorsement has put speculation to rest.

U.S news outlet CNBC referenced the speculation, noting that the Obamas' endorsement came a few days after the rest of the party’s leading figures had publicly lined up behind Harris.

However, sources have confirmed that Barack Obama and Harris have been in contact since she announced her plans to run for president, reported NBC News.

They were reportedly in discussions over how to manage her campaign including the manpower financial, and logistical aspects of what used to be Biden's campaign.

Top photos via Barack Obama/Facebook & X