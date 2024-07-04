South Korean bakery with apple-shaped buns opens cafe at Suntec City

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Popular South Korean bakery, Bakery 1946, has opened its first outlet in Singapore at Suntec City.

The store is located at Tower Three, taking over the spot where Eggslut used to be.

The bakery-cafe seats a total of 46 pax.

Besides its popular bakes, the cafe also serves drinks.

Here's what we tried:

K-Apple Bread (S$6.20)

The bakery's popular apple-shaped bun filled with apple bits and cream cheese.

You can also get a set of six pieces of the K-Apple Bread for S$38.

Garlic Manju (S$4)

This chewy garlic-shaped bun is filled with sweet white bean paste and bits of garlic.

Sweet Potato Bread (S$5.50)

This bun had a mochi texture which made it very chewy.

True to its name, it also had a strong sweet potato flavour.

Matcha Cream Bun (S$5.30)

Fresh Cream Bun ( S$5.30)

Iced K Salted Vanilla Latte (S$7.90)

This is one of its recommended latte drinks from the menu.

Iced Black Sesame Latte (S$8.30)

Overall, this drink isn't too sweet, though I would better appreciate if it had more black sesame paste in it to balance the fresh milk.

Peanut Crumb Red Bean Bun (S$4.40)

Another mochi-like bun.

Bakery 1946

Suntec City Tower 3, 8 Temasek Boulevard, #01-604/605, Singapore 038988

Opening hours: Jul. 4: 12pm to 8pm

From Jul. 5 onwards: 8am to 8pm

This was a media preview at Bakery 1946.

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne and Reinald Goh.