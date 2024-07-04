Back

South Korean bakery with apple-shaped buns opens cafe at Suntec City

Buns of all shapes and sizes.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 04, 2024, 10:33 AM

Popular South Korean bakery, Bakery 1946, has opened its first outlet in Singapore at Suntec City.

The store is located at Tower Three, taking over the spot where Eggslut used to be.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The bakery-cafe seats a total of 46 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Besides its popular bakes, the cafe also serves drinks.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here's what we tried:

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

K-Apple Bread (S$6.20)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

The bakery's popular apple-shaped bun filled with apple bits and cream cheese.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

You can also get a set of six pieces of the K-Apple Bread for S$38.

Garlic Manju (S$4)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

This chewy garlic-shaped bun is filled with sweet white bean paste and bits of garlic.

Sweet Potato Bread (S$5.50)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

This bun had a mochi texture which made it very chewy.

True to its name, it also had a strong sweet potato flavour.

Matcha Cream Bun (S$5.30)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Fresh Cream Bun ( S$5.30)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Iced K Salted Vanilla Latte (S$7.90)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

This is one of its recommended latte drinks from the menu.

Iced Black Sesame Latte (S$8.30)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Overall, this drink isn't too sweet, though I would better appreciate if it had more black sesame paste in it to balance the fresh milk.

Peanut Crumb Red Bean Bun (S$4.40)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Another mochi-like bun.

@mothership.nova Bakery 1946 📍: Suntec City Tower 3, 8 Temasek Boulevard, 01-604/605, S038988 ⏰: Jul. 4, 12pm to 8pm; Jul. 5 onwards, 8am to 8pm K-Apple bread S$6.20 Garlic manju S$4 Matcha cream bun S$5.30 Fresh cream bun S$5.30 Iced K salted vanilla latte S$7.90 Iced black sesame latte S$8.30 Peanut crumb red bean bun S$4.40 Sweet potato bread S$5.50 #tiktoksg #singapore #korea #foodtok #whattoeat #whattoplay #whattoeat #bread ♬ Bubble - STAYC

Bakery 1946

Suntec City Tower 3, 8 Temasek Boulevard, #01-604/605, Singapore 038988

Opening hours: Jul. 4: 12pm to 8pm

From Jul. 5 onwards: 8am to 8pm

This was a media preview at Bakery 1946. 

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne and Reinald Goh. 

