M'sian eatery with mini bowls from S$1.90 opens at SingPost Centre

Bai Wei Mini Bowl, an eatery from Malaysia, has opened its first outlet in Singapore.
The brand specialises in single-serving portions of Sichuan and Cantonese dishes.
The restaurant is located on the third floor of SingPost Centre.
Upon entering, a wide variety of cooked dishes are placed on the counter for customers to pick and choose from.
Dishes range from S$1.90 to S$5.90.
Here's what we tried:
Si Chuan Boneless Fried Chicken (S$3.90)
Sweet and Sour Fish Fillets (S$4.90)
Lotus Root Pork Rib Soup (S$2.90)
Si Chuan Twice Cooked Pork (S$3.90)
Stir Fry Shredded Potatoes (S$1.90)
Red Braised Pork (S$4.90)
Mapo Tofu (S$2.90)
Trio Egg (S$1.90)
The restaurant also serves the soup of the day for free as well.
@mothership.nova Bai Wei Mini Bowl 📍: SingPost Centre, 10 Eunos Rd 8, 03-103, S408600 ⏰: Daily, 11am to 10pm 🍴: Sichuan Fragrant Chicken S$3.90 Cabbage S$2.90 Sweet & Sour Fish S$4.90 Twice Cooked Pork S$3.90 Shredded Potato S$1.90 Mapo Tofu S$2.90 Trio Egg S$2.90 Lotus Pork Soup S$2.90 #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #foodtok #payalebar #sichuan #baiweiminibowl #singpostcentre #dateideassg ♬ Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) - Jimin & Loco
Bai Wei Mini Bowl
SingPost Centre, 10 Eunos Rd 8, #03-103, Singapore 408600
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
This was a media preview at Bai Wei Mini Bowl.
Top images via Lee Wei Lin and Livia Soh.
