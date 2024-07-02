Back

M'sian eatery with mini bowls from S$1.90 opens at SingPost Centre

Yum.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 02, 2024, 03:04 PM

Bai Wei Mini Bowl, an eatery from Malaysia, has opened its first outlet in Singapore.

The brand specialises in single-serving portions of Sichuan and Cantonese dishes.

The restaurant is located on the third floor of SingPost Centre.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Upon entering, a wide variety of cooked dishes are placed on the counter for customers to pick and choose from.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Dishes range from S$1.90 to S$5.90.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Here's what we tried:

Si Chuan Boneless Fried Chicken (S$3.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Sweet and Sour Fish Fillets (S$4.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Lotus Root Pork Rib Soup (S$2.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Si Chuan Twice Cooked Pork (S$3.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Stir Fry Shredded Potatoes (S$1.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Red Braised Pork (S$4.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Mapo Tofu (S$2.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Trio Egg (S$1.90)

Photo by Livia Soh.

The restaurant also serves the soup of the day for free as well.

@mothership.nova Bai Wei Mini Bowl 📍: SingPost Centre, 10 Eunos Rd 8, 03-103, S408600 ⏰: Daily, 11am to 10pm 🍴: Sichuan Fragrant Chicken S$3.90 Cabbage S$2.90 Sweet & Sour Fish S$4.90 Twice Cooked Pork S$3.90 Shredded Potato S$1.90 Mapo Tofu S$2.90 Trio Egg S$2.90 Lotus Pork Soup S$2.90 #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #foodtok #payalebar #sichuan #baiweiminibowl #singpostcentre #dateideassg ♬ Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) - Jimin & Loco

Bai Wei Mini Bowl

SingPost Centre, 10 Eunos Rd 8, #03-103, Singapore 408600

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Bai Wei Mini Bowl. 

Top images via Lee Wei Lin and Livia Soh. 

