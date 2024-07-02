M'sian eatery with mini bowls from S$1.90 opens at SingPost Centre

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Bai Wei Mini Bowl, an eatery from Malaysia, has opened its first outlet in Singapore.

The brand specialises in single-serving portions of Sichuan and Cantonese dishes.

The restaurant is located on the third floor of SingPost Centre.

Upon entering, a wide variety of cooked dishes are placed on the counter for customers to pick and choose from.

Dishes range from S$1.90 to S$5.90.

Here's what we tried:

Si Chuan Boneless Fried Chicken (S$3.90)

Sweet and Sour Fish Fillets (S$4.90)

Lotus Root Pork Rib Soup (S$2.90)

Si Chuan Twice Cooked Pork (S$3.90)

Stir Fry Shredded Potatoes (S$1.90)

Red Braised Pork (S$4.90)

Mapo Tofu (S$2.90)

Trio Egg (S$1.90)

The restaurant also serves the soup of the day for free as well.

Bai Wei Mini Bowl

SingPost Centre, 10 Eunos Rd 8, #03-103, Singapore 408600

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Bai Wei Mini Bowl.

Top images via Lee Wei Lin and Livia Soh.