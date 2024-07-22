S'porean man suffers big blisters on back from cupping during S$574 massage package in JB

Graphic content warning: This article contains depictions of injury that some readers may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Singaporean man's attempt to relax in Johor Bahru ended up making him more stressed when he put his faith in the wrong massage parlour.

He'd gone across the border with his wife for a short trip, to take a break from Singaporean life and to enjoy the food and services in Johor.

This was their usual practice to unwind every few months, and to relieve his persistent back ache with a good massage.

Unfortunately, his last massage session left him with huge blisters on his back and a medical bill of nearly S$800.

Convinced to buy massage package

Speaking to Mothership, the man's wife said they'd gone to a massage spa at R&F Mall on Jul. 13.

They'd initially opted for "ala carte massages" which cost over S$86, but were later convinced by staff to upgrade their experience.

"The counter lady kept asking us to sign a package and said that there are free herbal foot soaks, cuppings, and one free massage on our birthday... Since the price is one-third of what we pay in Singapore, we agreed to sign. So we topped up another S$484."

Cupping therapy involves creating a local suction on one's skin with heated cups. It is said to ease back and neck pain, headaches, and other ailments.

The pair had been going for cupping sessions for over 15 years, but this would be the first time they tried cupping at this particular massage parlour.

Not relaxed

Expecting to leave the spa with a weight off his shoulders, the husband instead found himself with blisters on his back.

"Looking at the suction marks on the back, it is quite obvious that the pressure was too high. The masseuse also forgot to check and remove the cups in time," said the wife.

The husband added that the masseuse had went on to massage his feet after placing the cups on his back.

Staff pushes back on refund

"When my husband demanded to see a doctor, they sent a male staff named Ah Boy who suggested bursting the blisters, which is absurd!" the wife remarked.

In the end, the staff "reluctantly" conceded to bringing the couple to a clinic.

Before leaving the shop, however, the wife demanded a full refund of the S$574 they'd paid for the package.

The store refused.

"The boss was rude and loud on the phone, claiming we won’t get a refund if the doctor confirmed the blisters were a common side effect of cupping," the wife said.

The masseuse responsible for the blisters supposedly "fled and disappeared" from the scene.

The couple insisted that they should be refunded, saying that they would never return to the shop in future.

They eventually managed to get the full amount refunded, but shared that this only happened "after much argument".

Medical bills amount to about S$800

The doctor confirmed that the blisters were caused by the cupping.

When the medical bill of S$196 was issued, Ah Boy allegedly wanted a clawback of S$45 for their massage fee.

"I scolded him, and even the nurses found that unjustified," said the wife.

She stated that Ah Boy eventually caved and forked out the full medical bill for her husband.

By then, it was 6pm, and the pair were "exhausted, hungry, and traumatised".

Still, they headed back to the store where a meeting with the "second-in-charge" had been set up, hoping to get a more satisfying closure to their encounter.

Instead, the wife said, the lady boss did not apologise — merely "stormed off" after scolding Ah Boy.

Needing to catch their bus back home, the couple gave up pursuing the issue there and returned home.

Sleeping face-down

According to his wife, the man had to sleep face-down for two nights, which further aggravated his prior back issues.

The wife added that she'd had to stop her freelance work for a few days to nurse his wounds.

On Jul. 15 and 16, they consulted a dermatologist in Singapore, who also confirmed that the blisters were caused by cupping and gave the man five days of medical leave.

This racked up more medical expenses amounting to over S$600.

"Unlike the doctor in JB, the doctor in Singapore suggested to de-blister as most of the blisters would likely not heal on their own. We are hoping no permanent scars."

Refusing to let the matter slide, the wife said she persisted in messaging the spa for two days, only to be ignored.

When asked if they would still go to Johor Bahru for such treatments in the future, the wife said: "I don't know. The experience was traumatic."

Mothership has reached out to the massage parlour for comment.

Top images via Mothership reader and Google Maps