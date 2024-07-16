Jam Hsiao's bubble tea chain AtTea reopens S'pore stores, free upgrade to oat milk

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

After taking a short renovation break, At Tea has reopened its outlets in Singapore:

313@Somerset

Eastpoint Mall

Jem

Its fourth location at the new Pasir Ris Mall will open on Jul. 18, 2024.

For those who don't know, AtTea is a bubble tea chain founded by Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao.

And here's some good news for oat milk fans: AtTea offers a free upgrade to oat milk.

Here's what's on its menu:

And here's what we tried:

Chrysanthemum Osmanthus Tea (S$5.60)

This was a refreshing tea that had a lingering osmanthus taste to it.

We got a sugar-free version but there was still a floral sweetness to it.

Chrysanthemum Pu-Erh Oaty Fluff Tea (S$5.70)

The oat milk fluff was creamy but at the same time wasn't too overpowering — it's a lot lighter than the typical cheese foam.

Fun fact: AtTea uses Oatbedient for its oat milk-based products.

Roasted Oolong Oat Milk Tea (S$5.30)

The oat milk balanced out the tea nicely which made the drink tastes more full-bodied.

As someone who usually doesn't enjoy drinking oat milk, this was a pleasant cup of bubble tea.

Genmaicha Cane Roasted Black Tea (S$4.90)

What's unique about this drink is that the tea leaves are roasted with cane sugar. Although we had our drink at zero per cent sugar, it still tasted sweet.

This was a media preview at AtTea.

AtTea

313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road, #B2-46/52A, S238895

Opening hours:

Mondays to Thursdays: 12pm to 9:30pm

Fridays to Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

