Jam Hsiao's bubble tea chain AtTea reopens S'pore stores, free upgrade to oat milk

After taking a short renovation break, At Tea has reopened its outlets in Singapore:
- 313@Somerset
- Eastpoint Mall
- Jem
Its fourth location at the new Pasir Ris Mall will open on Jul. 18, 2024.
For those who don't know, AtTea is a bubble tea chain founded by Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao.
And here's some good news for oat milk fans: AtTea offers a free upgrade to oat milk.
Here's what's on its menu:
And here's what we tried:
Chrysanthemum Osmanthus Tea (S$5.60)
This was a refreshing tea that had a lingering osmanthus taste to it.
We got a sugar-free version but there was still a floral sweetness to it.
Chrysanthemum Pu-Erh Oaty Fluff Tea (S$5.70)
The oat milk fluff was creamy but at the same time wasn't too overpowering — it's a lot lighter than the typical cheese foam.
Fun fact: AtTea uses Oatbedient for its oat milk-based products.
Roasted Oolong Oat Milk Tea (S$5.30)
The oat milk balanced out the tea nicely which made the drink tastes more full-bodied.
As someone who usually doesn't enjoy drinking oat milk, this was a pleasant cup of bubble tea.
Genmaicha Cane Roasted Black Tea (S$4.90)
What's unique about this drink is that the tea leaves are roasted with cane sugar. Although we had our drink at zero per cent sugar, it still tasted sweet.
This was a media preview at AtTea.
AtTea
313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road, #B2-46/52A, S238895
Opening hours:
Mondays to Thursdays: 12pm to 9:30pm
Fridays to Sundays: 12pm to 10pm
