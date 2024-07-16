Back

Jam Hsiao's bubble tea chain AtTea reopens S'pore stores, free upgrade to oat milk

Yay.

Lee Wei Lin | Yeo Gi-Anne | July 16, 2024, 03:41 PM

After taking a short renovation break, At Tea has reopened its outlets in Singapore:

  • 313@Somerset

  • Eastpoint Mall

  • Jem

Its fourth location at the new Pasir Ris Mall will open on Jul. 18, 2024.

For those who don't know, AtTea is a bubble tea chain founded by Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao.

And here's some good news for oat milk fans: AtTea offers a free upgrade to oat milk.

Here's what's on its menu:

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

And here's what we tried:

Chrysanthemum Osmanthus Tea (S$5.60)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

This was a refreshing tea that had a lingering osmanthus taste to it.

We got a sugar-free version but there was still a floral sweetness to it.

Chrysanthemum Pu-Erh Oaty Fluff Tea (S$5.70)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

The oat milk fluff was creamy but at the same time wasn't too overpowering — it's a lot lighter than the typical cheese foam.

Fun fact: AtTea uses Oatbedient for its oat milk-based products.

Roasted Oolong Oat Milk Tea (S$5.30)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

The oat milk balanced out the tea nicely which made the drink tastes more full-bodied.

As someone who usually doesn't enjoy drinking oat milk, this was a pleasant cup of bubble tea.

Genmaicha Cane Roasted Black Tea (S$4.90)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

What's unique about this drink is that the tea leaves are roasted with cane sugar. Although we had our drink at zero per cent sugar, it still tasted sweet.

This was a media preview at AtTea.

AtTea

313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road, #B2-46/52A, S238895

Opening hours: 

Mondays to Thursdays: 12pm to 9:30pm

Fridays to Sundays: 12pm to 10pm

