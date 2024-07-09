Back

S'pore hospitality company Ascott strikes deal with Chelsea Football Club for next 4 EPL seasons

Fans can look forward to customised packages and exclusive rewards.

Amber Tay | July 09, 2024, 04:51 PM

Chelsea Football Club fans can look out for customised packages and exclusive rewards offered by Singapore hospitality company The Ascott Limited.

The partnership between the two companies will bring members of the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme exclusive experiences, including access to matches at Stamford Bridge and VIP visits to the English Premier League (EPL) team's training ground in Cobham in the UK.

The partnership was announced in a joint news release on Jul. 8, 2024.

Under the deal, Ascott will be Chelsea's official global hotels partner for the next four EPL seasons starting from July 2024.

What fans can look forward to

The partnership will help curate memorable fan engagement activities, exclusive offers for Chelsea supporters, and bespoke stay experiences at Ascott properties for fans and guests alike, said the news release.

This includes stay packages with guided stadium tours and commemorative co-branded merchandise available in limited quantities for Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) members.

Fans who decide to sign up for the membership from Jul. 12 to 31, 2024 stand a chance to win a pair of tickets to Chelsea’s first game of the 2024/2025 Premier League Season on Aug. 18, 2024.

Ascott will manage hotels at Stamford Bridge

The partnership also means that Ascott will manage the hotels on-site at London’s Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's home stadium.

"We look forward to bringing Chelsea fans closer to their football heroes, whether at lyf Stamford Bridge London or the properties in our international markets," said Tan Bee Leng, chief commercial officer of The Ascott Limited.

The Famous CFC, a multiday global fan tour for Chelsea FC, will also have Ascott as the presenting partner in two international markets.

The news release did not specify which two international markets it was referring to, though it said more details will be shared soon.

Ascott plans to expand in the UK and Europe

Ascott, a subsidiary company of CapitaLand, plans to expand in the UK and Europe.

“In 2023, travellers from Europe contributed to about 16 per cent of Ascott’s global hospitality business," said Lee Ngor Houai, Ascott's chief operating officer for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and China. Lee added:

"Riding on Ascott’s expanded portfolio in Europe coupled with increased efforts to build on the brand in the region, we are targeting to almost double this figure to 30 per cent by 2028, placing Europe as a top three source market for Ascott.”

Chelsea FC's chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig said, "We look forward to collaborating on a number of exciting projects that will accelerate Ascott’s ambitious growth plans in the UK and Europe, while also continuing to connect with our fans from across the globe in innovative and exciting ways."

Top image via CapitaLand website.

